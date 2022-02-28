Zelenskyy releases some prisoners to defend Ukraine

With Russian troops closing in around Kyiv, a city of almost 3 million, the mayor of the capital has expressed doubt that civilians could be evacuated.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech addressing the nation in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said overnight he will release prisoners with combat experience to defend the country.

Ukraine is also training people to make firebombs.

Authorities have been handing out weapons to anyone willing to defend the city.

Zelenskyy also said 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 have been injured in the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian president said that over 4,500 Russian troops have been killed and called on Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons and leave.

"Don't trust your commanders, don't trust your propaganda, just save your lives," he said.

Zelenskyy hailed the sanctions that the West slapped on Russia, saying they have brought the Russian currency down.

He also asked the European Union for a special quick path to membership.