Verreyne, South Africa wrestle back control of second Test

South Africa led New Zealand by 303 runs with three second-innings wickets in hand at lunch Monday on the fourth day of the second test.

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Verreynne shake hands during their 50 partnership (Source: Associated Press)

The Proteas were 232-7 at the break after leading New Zealand by 71 runs on the first innings. Kyle Verreyne posted his maiden test half century and was 76 not out while Kagiso Rabada was 2.

Verreyne shared a 78-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Wiaan Mulder (35) which solidified the Proteas’ hold in the match after they resumed at 140-5 Monday, already 211 runs ahead. The pair batted solidly for the first half of the morning session before Mulder fell just before the drinks break.

Verreyne started the day at 22 not out and passed his previous highest test score at 30. He reached his half century from 97 balls in 147 minutes and with five fours.

The two wickets which fell in the morning session were both the result of exceptional catches. But the second, which saw Marco Jansen dismissed was extraordinary.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell took the first, diving to his right to take a one-handed catch from the bowling of Kyle Jameson to dismiss Mulder.

The batsman had pushed forward to a ball which was slightly short of a good length and relatively straight. He dropped the bat in front of the pad and there might have been slight deviation as the ball took the edge and flew to Blundell.

Will Young’s catch to dismiss Jansen was one for the ages.

Jansen had faced 41 balls and taken only one boundary, showing little inclination to hit out. He almost instinctively flicked across the line at a ball from Colin de Grandhomme angled into his pads and hoisted the ball into the outfield on the leg side.

Young, stationed in a lonely position at deep mid-wicket, a long way from his nearest teammate, dashed around the boundary, thrust out his left hand and at full stretch, on the run, somehow managed to clutch the ball.

He then secured it as he dived forward and executed a somersault. The ball almost was past him when he made the catch, snatching it out of the air.

The New Zealanders, watching the extraordinary catch at a distance, rushed to mob Young who was wreathed in a smile.

The two wickets New Zealand claimed on Monday weren’t enough to shake South Africa’s control of the match. Proteas captain Dean Elgar still holds most of the cards as he either waits for the innings to end or considers a declaration.

South Africa’s current lead already is a challenging one for the team batting fourth.

New Zealand won the first test by an innings and 276 runs and needs at least a draw in this match to take the two-match series. The Black Caps haven’t beaten South Africa in a test series in 16 previous attempts.

There also are 12 points at stake in the World Test Championship.