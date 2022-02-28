LIVE: Russia's shelling of Kharkiv kills 9, Ukraine says

Follow the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine with live updates from 1News.

People wait for trains on the platform at Kyiv train station on February 28, 2022. (Source: Getty)

What you need to know

- Talks in Belarus between Ukraine and Russia have ended. Ukraine is asking for a ceasefire, as fighting in the country enters its sixth day.

- Ukraine has applied to join the European Union.

- On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert in response to what he calls “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

Live updates

8.41am: The BBC reports there are misleading claims about the crisis in Ukraine that continue to be spread online.

It warns people to watch out for old footage and videos from conflicts outside of Ukraine.

8.30am: A man who calls Kyiv home says Putin "miscalculated" the Ukrainian people's spirit and desire to defend their homeland.

Kyiv resident Peter Zalmayev is the director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, an international non-profit organisation that promotes democracy and human rights in post-Communist areas in Europe and Asia.

Zalmayev tells Breakfast the past few days since Russia invaded has been “surreal”, but that Russian forces are growing “desperate”.

“Putin expected a blitzkrieg, a short campaign that would bring Ukrainians to their knees who would greet Russians as liberators. He totally miscalculated what would happen.”

He says no one could have predicted when exactly Putin was going to strike.

“I went out the night before [Russia invaded] and had drinks with a friend of mine, a writer. Then all hell broke loose. It caught us so unprepared even though Ukraine has been embroiled in its war with Russia in the east of the country since 2014.”

He’s now preparing to defend his country as a citizen soldier.

It was tough making the decision to stay in Kyiv, he says.

“No one wants to die. Everyone would rather live for their country than die. So, I want to avoid those lofty proclamations even though they become real in times of war.

“But, just seeing … women, children, who are having to brave this madness in Kyiv, cowering or hunkering down in basements, in bomb shelters, I would just not be able to live with myself unless I went back, shared this fate, and do something that’s very useful.

“I intend to continue to broadcast to the world about the plight of Ukrainians.”

He says he intends to make Molotov cocktails and use a rifle if need be.

Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

7.56am: From the Associated Press:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists his country “won’t give up” on its relations with either Russia or Ukraine.

But, he says Turkey will implement an international convention that allows the country to shut down the straits at the entrance of the Black Sea to the warships of “belligerent countries".

The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey the right to bar warships from using the Dardanelles and the Bosporus during wartime. Ukraine has asked Turkey to implement the treaty and bar access to Russian warships.

Several Russian ships have already sailed through the straits to the Black Sea in the past weeks. It isn't clear how much of an impact Turkey’s decision to close down the straits will have on the conflict. The convention also provides an exception for Black Sea vessels returning to port.

Turkey has criticised Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, but has also been trying to balance its close ties to Ukraine with its interests in not upsetting its fragile economic relationship with Russia.

7.40am: Kharkiv's mayor is providing an update in the aftermath of Russian shelling.

Ihor Terekhov says nine people have been killed and 37 people injured, including three children, Sky News reports.

Residents of an apartment building carry wooden pallets to the basement to arrange beds in a makeshift bomb shelter. Russian troops are striking at residential areas of Kharkov, Sumy, Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. (Source: Getty)

7.24am: In the past few days, fighting has been escalating, Elder says.

He says there are growing reports of schools and hospitals being hit.

"This is what a conflict does. I don't know why people get surprised by this. This is what happens. Children die in these things and then, of course, thousands more suffer this incredible trauma of having to move. The world does not need another country like Ukraine where children get used to air raid sirens."

Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a Facebook update on Monday 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed.

The ministry says 1684 people, including 116 children, have been injured.

Figures from the UN show at least six schools have faced shelling in recent days. Two teachers were also killed on Friday when a missile hit a school in Gorlovka, eastern Ukraine.

7.19am: The UN estimates that since Russia's invasion of its neighbour on Thursday, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have escaped.

Some, however, have decided to stay and fight. Last week, Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering the general mobilisation of the population and banning men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, speaking to Breakfast from Lviv in western Ukraine, says it's "gut-wrenching" seeing people torn apart by the conflict.

"Yesterday ... time and again multiplied by a thousand, husbands and wives separated. Dads getting down on their hands and knees trying to explain to their seven-year-old daughter why they're leaving their village and they're off to some country they've never heard of and why dad is staying behind.

"As long as the conflict goes on, it continues, family after family," Elder says.

One of the saddest places I've ever been. Thousands upon thousands of families forced to farewell each other as conflict continues in #Ukraine. The train station echoes with tears. pic.twitter.com/Zv4u5WNrt2 — James Elder (@1james_elder) February 27, 2022

7.02am: As talks got underway last night between Russia and Ukraine, there were explosions in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs says in a Facebook update that after the last round of shelling from Russia, one woman died and 31 people were hospitalised.

"With the shooting ending recently, the number of injured may change, and the number of dead will be reported later."

According to the ministry, in the past day, at least 44 people were injured and taken to one of the city's hospitals. Of that number, seven died.

6.57am: FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from all international competitions "until further notice".

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine," a joint statement from the football organisations reads.

#BREAKING: FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from all international competitions. https://t.co/pHCGDJM3MJ — Chris Chang (@ChrisChang) February 28, 2022

6.51am: The 11th emergency special session of the UN General assembly is meeting.

On Monday, the UN Security Council voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Eleven voted in favour to authorise an emergency meeting. Russia opposed. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

That was the exact same vote on an earlier resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. But, in that case, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated.

It's the assembly’s first emergency meeting in decades.

Assembly President Abdulla Shahid asked envoys to stand for a moment of silence at the top of the session, which started at 4am New Zealand time.

Shahid repeated calls for an immediate cease-fire, maximum restraint by all parties, and “a full return to diplomacy and dialogue".

6.46am: Russian citizens are facing the prospect of higher prices and restricted foreign travel, as sanctions on Russia begin to bite, the Associated Press reports.

People stand in line to withdraw US dollars and Euros from an ATM in St Petersburg, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian currency plunged about 30 per cent against the US dollar on Monday after Western nations announced unprecedented moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves.

The exchange rate later recovered ground after swift action by Russia's central bank.

But the economic squeeze is getting tighter as the US fleshed out the sanctions to immobilise any assets of the Russian central bank in the United States or held by Americans.

The Biden administration estimates the move could impact “hundreds of billions of dollars” of Russian funding.

Russians wary that sanctions would deal a crippling blow to the economy have been flocking to banks and ATMs for days, with reports on social media of long lines and machines running out.

6.40am: Catch up on developments overnight with this video from the BBC:

6.30am: From the Associated Press:

Zelenskyy says he has signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union.

The action comes days after Russia invaded its smaller neighbour, touching off widespread international condemnation and offers of military assistance from the 27-member nation EU and elsewhere.

Andrii Sybiha, head of Zelenskyy’s office, says on his official Facebook page that the documents “are on the way to Brussels”.

6.20am: The talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belarus border have come to a close.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak tells CNN the main goal of the talks is to discuss a ceasefire.

"The parties have determined the topics where certain decisions were mapped out. In order for these decisions to be implemented as [a] roadmap, the parties are returning for consultations to their capitals.

"The parties discussed holding another round of negotiations where these decisions can develop," he tells reporters.

The talks started at 10pm Monday New Zealand time.

Sirens are going off in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, with multiple reports on the ground of explosions being heard near the city.