LIVE: Russian forces more than 30km north of Kyiv - UK intelligence

1News' live updates as the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its fifth day.

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- New Zealand is providing $2 million as an initial contribution to help deliver humanitarian support to Ukraine.

- The EU has put further restrictions on Russia, including shutting its airspace to the country and blocking more than half of Russia's central bank reserves under its sanctions. It is also buying and sending $752 million worth of weapons to Ukraine.

- Ukraine has announced that a delegation would meet with Russian officials for talks at the Belarus border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly won’t be part of that delegation.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert in response to what he calls “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

- Kharkiv’s regional governor says the city, Ukraine’s second-largest, remains in Ukrainian control after it fought Russian troops. Meanwhile, Russian forces drew closer to its capital Kyiv.

9.05: British MP tells BBC Breakfast Russia’s invasion isn’t going to plan.

“We have to brace ourselves for what may come next”



Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP tells #BBCBreakfast Russia’s invasion isn’t going to plan, but he’s concerned about what President Putin may do next ⤵️https://t.co/WlSEzhD5RM pic.twitter.com/SKPOnmovOX — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 28, 2022

"The UK has announced a ban on transactions involving Russia's Central Bank, in the latest move to cut Moscow's financial institutions off from western markets."

8.40pm: The UK Ministry of Defence has given an update on the conflict from their latest intelligence.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6WoxBkatNt — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 28, 2022

8.15pm: Curfew in Kharkiv reportedly begins at 3pm today “due to a large number of sabotage groups.”

Curfew in Kharkiv begins at 3pm today “due to a large number of sabotage groups” in the city, says governor Oleh Sinehubov. pic.twitter.com/Pg631Xxgbu — Leonid Ragozin (@leonidragozin) February 28, 2022

7.55pm: Today has largely been dominated by news about Russia's economic woes due to crippling sanctions, with action being taken to try and ease the pain.

Some military analysts have concluded that Russia is pausing to re-think its strategy, after progress has been halted by fierce Ukraine opposition.

BREAKING: Russia's Central Bank more than doubles key interest rate to 20% in effort to slow inflation and protect the ruble — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2022

7.20pm: It's now 8.20am in Russia's capital, Kyiv,. BBC reports residents can now leave underground shelters as a weekend-long curfew is lifted.

Birdsong above Kyiv.



Soon, the curfew on the city will lift.



And millions can emerge from their bunkers.



From our conversations over this weekend, many are hungry, tired and fearful.



But the spirit among Ukrainians - here and in other parts of the country - is remarkable pic.twitter.com/VaMjzM6c9b — Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) February 28, 2022

7.05pm: Safe Travel NZ advises New Zealanders who remain in Ukraine to shelter in place until it is safe to depart.

"Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times and always prioritise your immediate safety. When it is safe to do so, you should depart Ukraine."

6.55pm: US Embassy in Kyiv urges US citizens to depart the country using private transport.

We urge U.S citizens to depart now by private options, if safe. Consider routes & risk. Many Polish land border crossings & main Moldavian crossings have long waits. We recommend Hungary, Romania & Slovakia border crossings. Waits may be hours. https://t.co/wIdqcjM461 — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 28, 2022

6.25pm: Russia bans foreign clients from selling their securities, effective immediately.

BREAKING: Russia bans foreign clients from selling their securities, effective immediately - TASS — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2022

5.40pm: From the Associated Press

Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help resist the Russian invasion.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the move on Monday but gave no details on what it may be sending.

Australia's pledge to provide lethal aid to Ukraine follows an earlier offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

5.20pm: As war rages in Ukraine, the rouble at one stage lost over 40 per cent of its value, exceeding the worst day of the 1998 collapse.

The Ruble has already lost over 40% of its value — which exceeds the worst day of the 1998 collapse. Gleb Pavlovsky once told me the default that followed was the “second founding of the state.” I am certain the crash we are about to see will in many ways come to be the third. pic.twitter.com/e9T0LdU6XW — Ben Judah (@b_judah) February 28, 2022

4.50pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the war in Ukraine was discussed at today’s Cabinet meeting.

Economic sanctions on Russia are being looked at but nothing has been decided yet.

“We are looking for options that enable us to move as quickly as possible,” Ardern said.

New Zealand will not be providing military hardware to Ukraine like Australia is doing.

4.30pm: Auckland Mayor Phill Goff announces the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Museum will light up in solidarity for Ukraine from Monday to Wednesday this week.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and @aucklandmuseum will light up in solidarity with the people of Ukraine from tonight (Monday 28 February) until Wednesday 2 March. https://t.co/HwaVHGYlEq — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) February 28, 2022

4.10pm: The Washington Post reports Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion. This could happen as soon as Tuesday.

3.40pm: Google Maps disables live traffic feature in Ukraine. CNN reported Google made the change to help keep Ukrainians safe by blocking two features in Ukraine that provides real time information for users.

3pm: Ukraine's giant Mriya aircraft was damaged, reportedly destroyed, during a Russian bombardment. The plane has a cult following among enthusiasts.

The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022

2.30pm: Russian forces are still trying to advance more forces towards Kyiv by any means necessary.

Per a report from the Ukrainian MOD, the Russians are trying a pontoon crossing over the Irpin River. pic.twitter.com/tN4YTjze9X — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2022

2pm: As war wages in Ukraine, Belarusians are casting ballots in a constitutional referendum that allows the country’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, to stay in power until 2035.

The revised main law also sheds Belarus’ neutral status, opening the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, the Associated Press reports.

Russia deployed forces to Belarusian territory under the pretext of military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of the invasion that began on Thursday.

1.30pm: Reuters reports the Russian rouble plunges nearly 20 per cent versus the dollar. Meanwhile, the Euro sank more than 1 per cent after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The rouble is coming as low as 104 per dollar, a more than a 19 per cent tumble.

The Australian dollar slid 0.98 per cent to US$0.71625, while New Zealand’s lost 1.10 per cent to US$0.66630.

Meanwhile, the Euro is down 1.15 per cent to US$1.1140 in early Asian trading. Reuters reports the currency is on track for its biggest one-day decline in nearly two years.

The Yen climbed 0.36 per cent to 115.06 per US dollar.