LIVE: Russia accused of using vacuum bomb in Ukraine invasion

Follow the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine with live updates from 1News.

People wait for trains on the platform at Kyiv train station on February 28, 2022. (Source: Getty)

What you need to know

- The New Zealand Government is providing $2 million as an initial contribution to help deliver humanitarian support to Ukraine. Beyond that, the National Party is calling for a humanitarian visa for refugees from Ukraine who have family in New Zealand.

- Talks in Belarus between Ukraine and Russia have ended. Ukraine is asking for a ceasefire, as fighting in the country enters its sixth day.

- Ukraine has applied to join the European Union.

- On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert in response to what he calls “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

Live updates

11.54am: Media are reporting that Ukraine’s ambassador to the US is accusing Russia of using a vacuum bomb.

BREAKING: Russia used vacuum bomb on Monday, says Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. - REU — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2022

Russia used a thermobaric weapon (vacuum bomb) on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine, said Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova.



"They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention"



Here's background:https://t.co/r46CNrKaN5 — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) February 28, 2022

These types of bombs work by absorbing the oxygen around them to create an explosion.

They're more powerful than conventional weapons and can produce a similar effect to a small nuclear weapon.

11.49am: New Zealand's representative to the UN is speaking at the General Assembly.

At today's emergency session of the General Assembly, NZ defended #Ukraine & the @UN Charter. Russia's veto in the Security Council was a disgrace & its ongoing aggression reflects the actions of a bully. The #UNGA must act where the #UNSC has failed. 🔗➡️ https://t.co/8v13aIHJD3 pic.twitter.com/lB44eHKWeW — NZ at the UN (@NZUN) February 28, 2022

Carolyn Schwalger's comments come after Russia used its veto to shut down an earlier Security Council resolution that demanded it to stop its attack and withdraw troops from Ukraine.

"Russia's veto in the Security Council was a disgrace and its ongoing aggression reflects the actions of a bully," Schwalger says.

11.35am: In his daily address to the nation, Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of war crimes after its forces "brutally fired" on Kharkiv.

He says Kharkiv is a peaceful city with no military facilities.

"Dozens of eyewitness accounts prove that this is not a single false volley, but deliberate destruction of people: the Russians knew where they were shooting."

According to Zelenskyy, Russian forces have launched 56 rockets and 113 cruise missiles into Ukraine since Thursday.

He is calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Kharkiv's mayor Ihor Terekhov said earlier nine people were killed and 37 people injured, including three children, in the city.

11.11am: For more on how Russia tries to shape troll farms — established groups of internet trolls that seek to interfere in political opinions — check out NBC reporter Ben Collins' Twitter thread:

Quick thread:



I want you all to meet Vladimir Bondarenko.



He’s a blogger from Kiev who really hates the Ukrainian government.



He also doesn’t exist, according to Facebook.



He’s an invention of a Russian troll farm targeting Ukraine. His face was made by AI. pic.twitter.com/uWslj1Xnx3 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 28, 2022

11.09am: The parent company of Facebook and Instagram says it is restricting access to Russia’s RT and Sputnik in Europe over concerns the two state-controlled media outlets are being used to spread disinformation and propaganda.

The action from Meta comes after its announcement over the weekend it was banning ads from Russian state media and had removed a network of 40 fake accounts, pages, and groups that publishes pro-Russian talking points.

The network uses fictitious persons posing as journalists and experts, but had yet to create much of an audience.

Facebook began labelling Russian state-run media in 2020.

RT and Sputnik are part of Russia’s sprawling propaganda machine, spreading information that supports Russia’s invasion while seeking to undermine and criticise the response by other nations.

RT and Sputnik were banned in the EU on Monday.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the prohibition means the outlets “will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war”.

11.05am: Zelenskyy says he will release prisoners with combat experience to help defend Ukraine.

Read the full story here.

10.45am: National is calling for a humanitarian visa for people in Ukraine and wants to welcome refugees into New Zealand.

Party leader Christopher Luxon joined the Government in strongly condemning Russia's actions, saying there was "no justification" for it.

"If we think about the 1500 Ukrainian-Kiwis in this country, and we think about the worry and anxiety they have, if we think about their families who are in desperate situations, we think it will be entirely appropriate for New Zealand to open up a class of a special humanitarian visa for family members of Ukrainian-Kiwis that are here."

He adds the Government should be fast-tracking existing visa applications for Ukrainians.

Luxon says New Zealand should move with speed, and expects a few thousand will be eligible for the visa.

National continues to call for the introduction of MP Gerry Brownlee's members' bill that will give New Zealand a framework to implement autonomous sanctions. The proposed law failed its first reading last year.

The party is also asking the Government to expel Russia's top diplomat from New Zealand and recall New Zealand's ambassador from Moscow.

Christopher Luxon. (Source: Getty)

Luxon says Putin is "completely unhinged".

10.35am: UN Secretary-General António Guterres says soldiers "need to move back to their barracks" and the leaders of Russia and Ukraine "need to move to peace".

"Civilians must be protected."

Watch his address below:

Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected.



The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, must be respected. pic.twitter.com/3OGoiAqSnR — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 28, 2022

10.21am: The BBC reports the Pentagon believes almost 75 per cent of Russian forces that assembled around Ukraine's borders before Thursday's invasion are now inside the country.

The Pentagon says Russian forces have advanced about 5 kilometres towards Kyiv since Sunday, and that they were now about 25 kilometres from the capital.

The cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol are still under Ukraine's control.

10.11am: Talks continue at the UN's General Assembly.

Among the speakers is Russia's representative Vasily Nebenzya. He continues to claim Russia seeks to save lives in Donbas, and that Russia isn't planning to occupy Ukraine.

US officials tell CNN they believe Putin has the manpower and firepower to take Kyiv, even if Ukrainians resist. The US is accusing Putin of trying to install a pro-Kremlin government in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in the conflict.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery shows a convoy heading towards Kyiv.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the northern end of a convoy at the southeast of Ivankiv, north west of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The convoy includes what appears to be hundreds of Russian armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles.

9.57am: From the Associated Press:

Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems, upgraded ammunition, and is banning all imports of crude oil from Russia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the shipments are in addition to the three previous shipments of lethal and non-lethal equipment.

Canada announced earlier it would be sending new shipments of military supplies, including body armour, helmets, gas masks, and night-vision goggles.

Canada does not import much oil from Russia.

Trudeau is calling for the end to the war, saying its costs will only grow steeper and that those responsible will be held accountable.

9.40am: World Vision New Zealand is launching an appeal to raise funds for people affected by the conflict.

A refugee child fleeing the conflict from Ukraine sits in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border in Siret. (Source: Associated Press)

The aid organisation says its people are on the Romanian border to support refugees fleeing from Ukraine, and that it will be scaling up its operations in the coming days.

World Vision New Zealand national director Grant Bayldon says the organisation will distribute aid packages to those fleeing.

"Our focus is on getting them clean water and other essential food and supplies, and we will also be offering psychological first aid to children and individuals arriving from Ukraine," he says.

"We are concerned about the detrimental psychological impact the ongoing crisis in Ukraine will have on children and families. We are very worried about children potentially being separated from their parents and families during displacement from their homes and communities, exposing them to heightened risks of violence, exploitation, and abuse."

9.33am: From the Associated Press:

The European Union is slapping sanctions on 26 more Russians, including oligarchs, senior officials and an energy insurance company, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, bringing the total of people targeted to 680.

EU headquarters says it includes “oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors”, government officials, top military brass and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and promote a positive attitude towards the invasion of Ukraine”.

The bloc is already imposing an asset freeze on Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

There is no travel ban on the two men so they can take part in any diplomatic efforts, should Russia consider bringing an end to the war on its former Soviet neighbour.

EU sanctions now apply to a total of 680 people and 53 entities, which are usually organizations, agencies, banks or companies. Gas Industry Insurance Company SOGAZ was listed Monday.

9.25am: From the Associated Press:

Satellite images show Russian troops are attacking Ukraine on multiple fronts and are advancing on the capital city of Kyiv.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows bridge damage in Stoyanka, a village west of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

A convoy consisting of hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles are just 25 kilometers from the centre of Kyiv. The city is home to nearly 3 million residents.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern end of a convoy, east of Antonov airport, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The images from Maxar Technologies also captures signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge.

9.19am: The Ukrainian guards on Snake Island who reportedly told a Russian warship to "go f*** yourself" are alive, the AAP reports.

"We are very happy to learn that our comrades-in-arms are alive and well," the Ukrainian navy writes on Facebook.

Although Russia's defence ministry said earlier they were captured, Ukrainian officials assumed the 13 soldiers were dead after it lost connection with the island.

9.02am: Russia's Major General Igor Konashenkov claims its forces have hit 1146 Ukrainian military targets since last Thursday.

In a statement, Konashenkov says they include 31 communications and command posts, 75 radar stations, missile systems, 311 tanks and combat vehicles, and 147 field artillery pieces and mortars, and columns of armoured vehicles.

He says, in the past 24 hours, 110 servicemen in the Ukrainian forces have voluntarily laid down their arms.

Russia has made incorrect claims about its military operations in the past.

8.41am: The BBC reports there are misleading claims about the crisis in Ukraine that continue to be spread online.

It warns people to watch out for old footage and videos from conflicts outside of Ukraine.

8.30am: A man who calls Kyiv home says Putin "miscalculated" the Ukrainian people's spirit and desire to defend their homeland.

Kyiv resident Peter Zalmayev is the director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, an international non-profit organisation that promotes democracy and human rights in post-Communist areas in Europe and Asia.

Zalmayev tells Breakfast the past few days since Russia invaded has been “surreal”, but that Russian forces are growing “desperate”.

“Putin expected a blitzkrieg, a short campaign that would bring Ukrainians to their knees who would greet Russians as liberators. He totally miscalculated what would happen.”

He preparing to defend his country as a citizen soldier.

It was tough making the decision to stay in Kyiv, he says.

“No one wants to die. Everyone would rather live for their country than die. So, I want to avoid those lofty proclamations even though they become real in times of war.

“But, just seeing … women, children, who are having to brave this madness in Kyiv, cowering or hunkering down in basements, in bomb shelters, I would just not be able to live with myself unless I went back, shared this fate, and do something that’s very useful."

He says he intends to make Molotov cocktails and use a rifle if need be.

Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

7.56am: From the Associated Press:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists his country “won’t give up” on its relations with either Russia or Ukraine.

But, he says Turkey will implement an international convention that allows the country to shut down the straits at the entrance of the Black Sea to the warships of “belligerent countries".

The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey the right to bar warships from using the Dardanelles and the Bosporus during wartime. Ukraine has asked Turkey to implement the treaty and bar access to Russian warships.

Several Russian ships have already sailed through the straits to the Black Sea in the past weeks. It isn't clear how much of an impact Turkey’s decision to close down the straits will have on the conflict. The convention also provides an exception for Black Sea vessels returning to port.

Turkey has criticised Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, but has also been trying to balance its close ties to Ukraine with its interests in not upsetting its fragile economic relationship with Russia.

7.40am: Kharkiv's mayor is providing an update in the aftermath of Russian shelling.

Ihor Terekhov says nine people have been killed and 37 people injured, including three children, Sky News reports.

Residents of an apartment building carry wooden pallets to the basement to arrange beds in a makeshift bomb shelter. Russian troops are striking at residential areas of Kharkov, Sumy, Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. (Source: Getty)

7.24am: In the past few days, fighting has been escalating, Elder says.

He says there are growing reports of schools and hospitals being hit.

"This is what a conflict does. I don't know why people get surprised by this. This is what happens. Children die in these things and then, of course, thousands more suffer this incredible trauma of having to move. The world does not need another country like Ukraine where children get used to air raid sirens."

Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a Facebook update on Monday 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed.

The ministry says 1684 people, including 116 children, have been injured.

Figures from the UN show at least six schools have faced shelling in recent days. Two teachers were also killed on Friday when a missile hit a school in Gorlovka, eastern Ukraine.

7.19am: The UN estimates that since Russia's invasion of its neighbour on Thursday, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have escaped.

Some, however, have decided to stay and fight. Last week, Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering the general mobilisation of the population and banning men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, speaking to Breakfast from Lviv in western Ukraine, says it's "gut-wrenching" seeing people torn apart by the conflict.

"Yesterday ... time and again multiplied by a thousand, husbands and wives separated. Dads getting down on their hands and knees trying to explain to their seven-year-old daughter why they're leaving their village and they're off to some country they've never heard of and why dad is staying behind.

"As long as the conflict goes on, it continues, family after family," Elder says.

One of the saddest places I've ever been. Thousands upon thousands of families forced to farewell each other as conflict continues in #Ukraine. The train station echoes with tears. pic.twitter.com/Zv4u5WNrt2 — James Elder (@1james_elder) February 27, 2022

7.02am: As talks got underway last night between Russia and Ukraine, there were explosions in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs says in a Facebook update that after the last round of shelling from Russia, one woman died and 31 people were hospitalised.

"With the shooting ending recently, the number of injured may change, and the number of dead will be reported later."

According to the ministry, in the past day, at least 44 people were injured and taken to one of the city's hospitals. Of that number, seven died.

6.57am: FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from all international competitions "until further notice".

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine," a joint statement from the football organisations reads.

#BREAKING: FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from all international competitions. https://t.co/pHCGDJM3MJ — Chris Chang (@ChrisChang) February 28, 2022

6.51am: The 11th emergency special session of the UN General assembly is meeting.

On Monday, the UN Security Council voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Eleven voted in favour to authorise an emergency meeting. Russia opposed. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

That was the exact same vote on an earlier resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. But, in that case, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated.

It's the assembly’s first emergency meeting in decades.

Assembly President Abdulla Shahid asked envoys to stand for a moment of silence at the top of the session, which started at 4am New Zealand time.

Shahid repeated calls for an immediate cease-fire, maximum restraint by all parties, and “a full return to diplomacy and dialogue".

6.46am: Russian citizens are facing the prospect of higher prices and restricted foreign travel, as sanctions on Russia begin to bite, the Associated Press reports.

People stand in line to withdraw US dollars and Euros from an ATM in St Petersburg, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian currency plunged about 30 per cent against the US dollar on Monday after Western nations announced unprecedented moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves.

The exchange rate later recovered ground after swift action by Russia's central bank.

But the economic squeeze is getting tighter as the US fleshed out the sanctions to immobilise any assets of the Russian central bank in the United States or held by Americans.

The Biden administration estimates the move could impact “hundreds of billions of dollars” of Russian funding.

Russians wary that sanctions would deal a crippling blow to the economy have been flocking to banks and ATMs for days, with reports on social media of long lines and machines running out.

6.40am: Catch up on developments overnight with this video from the BBC:

6.30am: From the Associated Press:

Zelenskyy says he has signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union.

The action comes days after Russia invaded its smaller neighbour, touching off widespread international condemnation and offers of military assistance from the 27-member nation EU and elsewhere.

Andrii Sybiha, head of Zelenskyy’s office, says on his official Facebook page that the documents “are on the way to Brussels”.

6.20am: The talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belarus border have come to a close.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak tells CNN the main goal of the talks is to discuss a ceasefire.

"The parties have determined the topics where certain decisions were mapped out. In order for these decisions to be implemented as [a] roadmap, the parties are returning for consultations to their capitals.

"The parties discussed holding another round of negotiations where these decisions can develop," he tells reporters.

The talks started at 10pm Monday New Zealand time.

Sirens are going off in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, with multiple reports on the ground of explosions being heard near the city.