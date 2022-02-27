The Queen cancels diplomatic reception after contracting Covid

Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a diplomatic reception on the advice of the Foreign Office.

The Queen in Cardiff in 2021. (Source: Getty)

The 95-year-old monarch was due to host her first engagement since testing positive for Covid-19, but the event on Wednesday (local time) at Windsor Castle has been now cancelled following advice from the government department.

The reception is usually attended by ambassadors and high commissioners based in London. But the decision was taken after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

A Buckingham Palace source told the BBC that the move was instigated by the Foreign Office, and wasn't linked to the Queen's recent health issues.

The monarch has cancelled three virtual engagements since being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Now, her next public engagement is likely to be at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 14.

The news was announced shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge voiced their support for "all of Ukraine's people".

The 39-year-old duke and the 40-year-old duchess used their official Twitter account to express their support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people.

They wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future [Ukrainian flag emoji] W and C (sic)"

Prior to that, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sent their support to the people of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."