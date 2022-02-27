Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Liverpool have won the League Cup for a record ninth time as they edged out Chelsea 11-10 in an incredible penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Liverpool celebrate after winning the League Cup.

Liverpool celebrate after winning the League Cup. (Source: Associated Press)

The two heavyweights could not be separated in an enthralling showpiece on Sunday full of free-flowing attacking football and chances with four goals chalked off for offside.

After 21 successful penalties the final was decided when Chelsea's substitute keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ballooned his effort over the crossbar.

Victory for Liverpool marked the first domestic Cup triumph for their German manager Jurgen Klopp.

Ultimately, Liverpool understudy Caoimhin Kelleher won the battle of the second-choice goalkeepers against Arrizabalaga.

The Irishman scored the decisive 21st kick, with Arrizabalaga - sent on specifically for the shoot-out with two minutes of extra time remaining - then blazing over.

