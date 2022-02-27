De Grandhomme ton keeps Black Caps in the hunt against Proteas

Colin de Grandhomme reached a second test century, four years after his first, and shared a 133-run sixth-wicket partnership with Daryl Mitchell on Sunday to shore up New Zealand’s first innings on the third day of the second test against South Africa.

He was 103 not out at lunch when New Zealand was 253-7, trailing South Africa by 111 on the first innings.

De Grandhomme came to the crease late on the second day with New Zealand in trouble at 91-5 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 364. He dashed to a half century from 36 balls then, as if remembering the seriousness of New Zealand’s position, took only four more runs from 25 balls before stumps.

He resumed his innings Sunday with a four from the first ball of the day and moved quickly on towards the 90s before once again retreating into his shell. He was 89 at drinks and had helped New Zealand add 60 runs from 15 overs in a brisk first hour.

De Grandhomme then spent another 47 minutes navigating the 90s before dabbing a ball from Keshan Maharaj behind point to bring up his century nine minutes before lunch.

The milestone came from 138 balls in just over three hours and with 12 fours and three sixes.

Colin de Grandhomme celebrates after scoring his second Test century. (Source: Photosport)

Zimbabwe-born de Grandhomme, known as “Dutchy” to his teammates and famous as a man of few words, made his test debut for New Zealand in 2016 and was a regular from then on, valued for his aggressive batting and useful medium pace bowling which was especially effective on New Zealand pitches.

He posted his first test century against West Indies in December, 2017 and filled an important role in the New Zealand lineup as a bowling allrounder.

But as players such as Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson became parts of New Zealand’s four-pronged seam attack and Mitchell emerged as a batting allrounder, de Grandhomme struggled to hold his place. Mitchell Santner and lately Rachin Ravindra provided alternative options as batting allrounders in spinning conditions.

De Grandhomme played only twice for New Zealand in 2021, although that included the World Test Championship final against India.

His 45 in the first innings of the first test against South Africa and his century on Sunday will add new fuel to the debate over whether he still has a role for New Zealand at 35.

Mitchell, who resumed at 29 on Sunday, went on to his half century from 106 balls and the century partnership for the sixth wicket came up shortly afterwards from 159 deliveries. De Grandhomme contributed 65.

Mitchell was 60 when he was trapped lbw by Maharaj, ending the partnership at 133. Maharaj was the best of South Africa’s bowlers in the first session, troubling the New Zealand batsmen with flight, bounce and little turn.

Mitchell was beaten by a ball which angled in on middle and off, beat the bat and struck him low on the front pad.

Kyle Jamieson (13) also fell before lunch, leaving de Grandhomme to marshal New Zealand’s resistance among the tail-enders.