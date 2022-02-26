Warriors' final trial postponed due to heavy rain in Brisbane

Saturday's NRL trial game between the Warriors and Gold Coast has been shifted to Monday as a result of the heavy rainfall that has caused flooding in parts of Queensland.

The Warriors will now play their final trial on Monday. (Source: Photosport)

The match in Redcliffe was officially postponed hours before the scheduled afternoon kick-off at Moreton Daily Stadium as rain continued to hammer the region.

The clash was set to mark Shaun Johnson's return to the Warriors after three seasons with Cronulla, while the Titans had named a near-full strength side for their final hit-out before round one.