Russian tennis star writes 'no war please' on camera after win

Tennis star Andrey Rublev wrote "No War Please" on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships.

The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7-5) in their semi-final when he wrote his message on the camera, a common practice after matches.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital on Friday in an invasion that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

Rublev wasn't asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match, but had said after his previous win on Thursday: "You realise how important it is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united.

"We should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing."

Rublev had shared similar thoughts at the weekend after teaming up with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov to win a doubles title in Marseille.

He will face Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely for the first time in the Dubai final on Saturday.

Vesely, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, followed with another top-20 win when he outlasted Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (9-7) 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) in more than three hours.

"I'm having a dream run here," Vesely said.