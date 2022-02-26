Russian tank runs over Ukrainian civilian car; driver survives

A Ukrainian man has somehow survived after the car he was driving was run over by a Russian tank.

The terrifying footage, shot from nearby buildings in Kyiv’s Obolon district, shows the tank swerve to run over the car as those filming scream.

The tank then reverses back over the vehicle.

Video later emerged of a group of people trying to free the man, who looked to be conscious, from the vehicle.

People could be seen hammering at the door and trying to lever it open.

The video comes as Kyiv’s residents brace themselves in bunkers as Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine's capital.

The city of nearly three million is being rocked by the sound of tanks, gunfire, and explosions.

