Proteas tail, Rabada retake control from Black Caps on day two

Paceman Kagiso Rabada grabbed two early wickets as New Zealand struggled to 2-30 at tea on day two of the second Test in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 364 in Christchurch.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

Rabada had New Zealand skipper Tom Latham caught down the leg-side for a duck, before Will Young nicked one behind for three as the tourists finished on top of the second session on an overcast and chilly day at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand No.3 Devon Conway was five not out with Henry Nicholls on 17.

South Africa resumed on 7-298 after lunch after New Zealand's seamers dominated the morning session, but tailenders Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj wrested back the momentum for the tourists, with a stout 62-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Jansen fought an entertaining battle with Neil Wagner and ultimately won it, slogging the fiery pacer repeatedly to the fence and strolling off the ground unbeaten after a classy knock of 37 from 51 balls.

It took towering seamer Kyle Jamieson to make the breakthrough, removing Maharaj for 36 when the spinner tried to clear gully but was well caught by Nicholls.

Jamieson wrapped up the innings quickly with a short ball that Lutho Sipamla parried to the slips to be out for a duck.

Wagner finished the pick of New Zealand's bowlers with 4-102, after dismissing Rassie van der Dussen (35) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (14) in the morning.

He and Matt Henry, who removed Temba Bavuma (29) and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne (4), put the brakes on South Africa's innings after the Proteas started the day in a position of strength at 3-238.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after thrashing the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the first meeting in Christchurch last week.

While a draw will be enough for New Zealand to claim their first-ever series win over South Africa, victory would see the Black Caps dislodge Australia as the world's No.1 Test side, while shoring up their World Test Championship defence with maximum points.