Phoenix's double header postponed due to torrential rain

Source: AAP

The Wellington Phoenix's A-League Men and Women clashes with Western Sydney Wanderers have been postponed due to torrential rain in Sydney.

The Wellington Phoenix huddle before a match. (Source: Photosport)

Wellington was due to play against the Wanderers' men's and women's teams in a double header on Sunday at CommBank Stadium.

But the pitch has been deemed unplayable due to rising water levels in the area surrounding the Wanderers' home ground.

"Due to the rising Parramatta River and increased level of the surrounding water table, CommBank Stadium's surface has been unable to drain and is therefore unfit for play," an A-Leagues statement read.

"The A-Leagues will continue to work closely with venue management to monitor the surface for the next 48 hours with the aim of rescheduling the games to later this week."

Brisbane Roar's A-League Women game against Canberra United on Monday February 28 has also been called off due to excessive rain at Perry Park.

