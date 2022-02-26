LIVE: Russian forces facing 'determined resistance' in Ukraine

Follow the latest developments on the war in Ukraine in live updates from 1News.

Newly married couple Yarina Arieva and Svyatoslav Fursinb, left, pose for photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defense the day after they got married in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

- Kyiv time is 11 hours behind New Zealand time. Residents in the capital are bracing for another night of fighting as Russian forces are continuing to attack.

- Ukraine says yesterday's Russian onslaught on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, failed to make any significant advances.

- News agencies are reporting that Ukraine continues to hold key cities and that Russia's advance is slowing. Reuters is reporting one US official saying Russians are encountering "very determined resistance".

- More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled across the border to neighbouring countries like Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania, according to the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees.

- PM Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that she was cautious about whether to expel Russian diplomats from New Zealand. Local Ukrainian organisers are continuing to convene protests around the motu on Sunday.

11.03am As air raid sirens sound across Kyiv, many residents continue to shelter underground - including in the city’s metro system. NPR reporter Rachel Martin posted what she saw on Twitter.

Residents of Kyiv, sheltering in place in Obolon metro 10 mins from city center. Kristina Berdynskykh took these photos. She’s there with her 67 year old mom. Been there for three days and will stay at least til curfew expected to lift Monday. pic.twitter.com/I7YFaWV0fC — Rachel Martin (@rachelnpr) February 26, 2022

10.56am Stuff reports Sky TV has stopped broadcasting Russia Today, otherwise known as RT.

The channel is controlled by the Russian government and has long been accused of being used to further the Kremlin’s political goals.

10.40am Credible reports from journalists in Kyiv have said air raid sirens are sounding with warnings of a potentially significant attack.

warning in #Kyiv that attacks about to intensify... — lyse doucet (@bbclysedoucet) February 26, 2022

Sirens right now in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/14QDuibKOy — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) February 26, 2022

Air raid sirens & warnings to take to basements & shelters .. a curfew is in force until Monday 8 am . #kyiv — lyse doucet (@bbclysedoucet) February 26, 2022

10.32am Watch Q+A's full interview with Ukrainian politician, Pavlo Kukhta, who said he is willing to take up arms to fight for his country.

He had previously been acting minister of economic development, trade and agriculture in Ukraine's government.

10.15am Russian aircraft are being cut off from a growing swath of European airspace. The UK’s transport minister said all Russian private jets would be banned in the country’s airspace.

Putin’s actions are unlawful and anyone benefitting from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here. I’ve strengthened our ban in the UK so that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace, or touchdown – effective immediately. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 25, 2022

10.04am Watch Q+A's full interview with Professor Rouben Azizian, who is director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University.

Prof Azizian was the Soviet Union's acting ambassador in Wellington when the country collapsed in 1991.

9.51am ACT leader David Seymour has said that Ukraine is being “picked off by a thug”.

“We as a country also need to re-evaluate what this means for us - when a western democratically-elected government can be picked off by a thug in this fashion,” he said on Q+A.

"For now, we stand with those brave people, who a few moments ago were supermarket shopping and are now in a trench defending their city."

9.26am Russian forces are facing "very determined resistance" according to one characterisation by a US official, reported by Reuters.

The New York Times describes the Ukrainian resistance as having had "stalled" further Russian advances, thus far. Meanwhile, the Washington Post describes the Russian attack "slowing".

Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. (Source: Associated Press)

9.16am Ukrainian politician Pavlo Kukhta, who is based in Lviv, told Q+A that there was widespread support for Ukraine's military action in response to Russia's invasion.

"You won't find a pro-Russian person in Ukraine anymore," he said.

Kuhta said he was prepared to return to the country's capital, Kyiv, in order to take up arms to fight Russian forces.

9.14am Professor Rouben Azizian, director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University, told Q+A that Russia's president Vladimir Putin is trying to "change the world order".

"He is a person trying to change the world order and who is bitter about what was done to Russia before. He believes the military solution is the solution," Prof Azizian said.

"I feel very sad and tragic about the loss of life. Not only the loss of life in Ukraine, but the loss of life of Russian soldiers who are sent to fight a war that will not bring glory to Russia."

Prof Azizian said propaganda on Russian state television meant many older viewers were "brainwashed" about the pretext for war in Ukraine.

