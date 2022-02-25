South Africa start well on day 1 of second Test

South Africa have shown they have plenty of fight left in them, bouncing back from a trouncing in the first Test against the Black Caps to take an early advantage in the second.

Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee shake hands as they reach their 50 partnership on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

Eyebrows were raised when South African skipper Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat on the same pitch his side were steamrolled for just 95 in the first Test just over a week ago.

But he and opening partner Sarel Erwee blunted the New Zealand bowling attack under blue skies to get through to the day 1 lunch break unscathed.

Erwee brought up his maiden Test half-century just prior to the break, driving Colin De Grandhomme through the off side for four.

He went into lunch not out on 53 while Elgar was unbeaten on 25 at the other end. South Africa were 80/0 at the interval.

The Black Caps used five bowlers in the first session but none were able to make a breakthrough.