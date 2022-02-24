Stocks slump, oil price surges over Ukraine conflict

Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine.

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday as anxiety about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine rose. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

The NZX dropped by 4.6 per cent, while market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2 per cent and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3 per cent on Thursday.

Oil prices jumped nearly $3 ($NZ4.50) per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.

Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8 per cent to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance.

Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve’s plans to try to cool inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that boosted share prices.

