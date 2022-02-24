Putin orders military operation in Ukraine, warns others 'not to interfere'

Source: Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

Western leaders continue to warn of an imminent invasion.

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Shortly after his address reports of explosions starting coming in from across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarisation” of Ukraine. Putin said that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

US President Joe Biden has said Russia's actions amount to an "unprovoked and unjustified attack".

"President Putin has chosen premediated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said in a statement.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

