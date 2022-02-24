LIVE: Biden says Putin has chosen 'premeditated war'

1News' live updates on the latest in Ukraine, amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

- In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He adds that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

- Explosions were heard in Kyiv shortly after the conclusion of Putin's speech

5.05pm: This from US Senator Marco Rubio:

Long range missile launches from #Russia are now underway



They are headed towards various pre-selected military sites throughout #Ukraine — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2022

5.02pm: A CNN reporter’s live broadcast from Kyiv, in Ukraine was interrupted by sounds of explosions in the background.

Matthew Chance says there is a “big bang” right behind him.

“There are big explosions taking place in Kyiv right now.

“I can’t explain what they are, but I heard four or five explosions a few moments ago.”

The journalist proceeds to put protective bomb-proof gear on while continuing to report live on air.

5.00pm: Ukraine’s parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks, AP reports.

Cybersecurity researchers say unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.

Some of the infected computers were in neighboring Latvia and Lithuania, the researchers say.

People attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 15. (Source: Associated Press)

4.55pm: Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Putin to not send Russian troops against Ukraine and “give peace a chance".

Guterres opened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council earlier today, saying the day was full of rumours and indications that an offensive against Ukraine is imminent.

In the recent past, Guterres says, he never believed rumors that Russia would invade Ukraine and was “convinced that nothing serious would happen".

But, he adds: ”I was wrong, and I like not to be wrong again. So if indeed an operation is being prepared I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.”

4.44pm: US President Joe Biden says Russia's actions amount to an "unprovoked and unjustified attack".

"President Putin has chosen premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden says in a statement.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

He says he will be meeting with his G7 counterparts.

New statement from Biden: "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring" pic.twitter.com/icLkU1DvcT — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 24, 2022

4.40pm: Bellingcat author Aric Toler:

It goes without saying, but this invasion isn't just into the Donbas. Explosions in Kharkiv and Odesa (at the port) within 10 minutes of Putin's speech ending. — Aric Toler (@AricToler) February 24, 2022

4.35pm: CNN journalist Frederik Pleitgen says he’s heard jets over Belgorod, which is about 40 kilometres north of the border with Ukraine.

Now hearing jets over Belgorod. Possibly flying towards the Kharkiv area. #CNN #Russia #Ukraine — Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) February 24, 2022

4.30pm: In the past hour, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine".

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".