LIVE: Biden announces new 'strong sanctions' on Russia after Ukraine invasion

1News' live updates of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a military operation in Ukraine shortly before 6am Moscow time (Thursday afternoon NZT).

- In a televised address, Putin claimed the operation is intended to protect civilians. He says the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He adds that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

- New Zealand has condemned the military operation.

7.45am: "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war and now he and his country will bare the consequences," US President Joe Biden said in his first remarks since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden announces sanctions on Russia on February 25. (Source: Associated Press)

"Today I'm authorising additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia. This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time.

"We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximise the long-term impact on Russia and to minimise the impact on the United States and our allies."

7.30am: On a map New Zealand may be a long way from Ukraine, but that doesn't mean Kiwis aren't affected.

Ukrainian migrants living in Aotearoa, many of which have family still here, have banded together, organising peaceful protests against Russia's aggression to show support for their country.

Ukraine migrant and peaceful protester Yana Khorozova told Breakfast on Friday morning her parents are in the capital, Kyiv.

"They woke up just before 5am their local time from the explosions in the airport, in the international airport," he said.

"I was speaking to them about 5pm last night and they said that they woke up from the windows shaking, the explosions so far away, can you imagine how powerful how they were 30 kilometres away by the airport."

7.25am: The Associated Press has reported that Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

6.45am: Russia's actions are sending shockwaves across the globe and the ripples will reach New Zealand.

Nigel Brunel, from OMF Financial Markets, explained to Breakfast what effect all of this will have on the economy in Aotearoa.

He said the energy markets have reacted to the news "exactly as expected".

"I think it's 30-odd per cent of European's gas coming in from Russia, and I think 70 per cent of Russia's exports so we've seen big jumps in gas and oil markets.

"I mean, all markets were moving up before this anyway, there's been constraints for quite a while, right, so this is really just having the expected impact of seeing quite a rise in both the price of oil and the price of gas.

"Those kind of markets don't like political uncertainty."

Brunel also said the New Zealand stock market did drop "quite a bit" on Thursday, so there'll be potential impacts to people's investments and KiwiSaver.

However, Brunel urged Kiwis not to panic.

"This is all part and parcel of having investments - they go up, they go sideways, they go down."

6.35am: Watch the latest BBC report that played on Breakfast early on Friday morning below:

6.20am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would aim to cut Russia off from the UK's financial markets as he announced a new set of sanctions in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

The sanctions include freezing the assets of all major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Johnson said.

Britain also plans to bar Russian companies and the Russian government from raising money on UK markets.

6.10am The latest report from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office indicates more than 40 soldiers and up to 10 civilians have been killed so far.

6am The Associated Press has filed this update:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensnkyy has urged Moscow to end hostilities, adding that Russian airborne troops have been checked outside Kyiv.

“It wasn’t Ukraine that chose the path of war, but Ukraine is offering to go back to the path of peace,” he said.

He said a Russian airborne force in Hostomel airport outside Kyiv, which has a big runway, has been stopped and is being destroyed.

The Ukrainian leader said many Russian warplanes and armoured vehicles were destroyed but didn’t give numbers. He also said an unspecified number of Russian troops was captured.

He said a difficult situation is developing in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city just over 20 kilometres from the Russian border. In the north the Russians are slowly advancing toward Chernihiv, Zelenskyy said.

He appealed to global leaders, saying that “if you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer strong assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door.”

G7 strongly condemns attack

Group of Seven leaders have strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The German government, which currently heads the G7, put out a joint statement after a virtual leaders’ meeting Thursday, vowing to bring “forward severe and coordinated economic and financial sanctions.”

It called “on all partners and members of the international community to condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms, to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and raise their voice against this blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international peace and security.”