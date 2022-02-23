Queen holds weekly audience with PM on phone despite having Covid

Source: Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) despite having contracted Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth pictured on February 20, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth pictured on February 20, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Elizabeth, 95. had cancelled even virtual meetings on Tuesday after suffering cold-like symptoms. Her age, Covid-19 diagnosis and recent health scare have been a cause of worry for British officials and the public, but being well enough to speak to Johnson was taken as an encouraging sign.

Officials confirmed on Monday that the Queen tested positive for Covid-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the Queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The palace said on Monday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

