LIVE: Protest 'concentrated form of frustrations' around NZ - Seymour

1News' live updates on day 17 of the anti-mandate protests outside Parliament.

What you need to know:

- Protesters clashed with police again on Wednesday night after a group of protesters moved a concrete barrier to let more cars into the cordon.

- Police say in the coming days the focus will be on reducing the cordoned area even further.

- There's a concern of Covid-19 in the camp, after two protesters tested positive.

8am: When asked what he thought of former MP Winston Peters touring around the protest site and former PM Jim Bolger urging a meeting with protesters, Seymour told Breakfast that everyone's got a right to have their say but "I don’t know what they're adding".

7.50am: Ngarewa-Packer agrees the protests are "a consequence of a manifestation of uncertainty, of huge frustration and no direction".

"So what the Government needs to do and should have done, not just for the people that are protesting in Wellington, for the rest of Aotearoa, is tell us what’s next," she says.

"What we need to know now is when does this end? When are you looking to do this? How are you going to provide this?"

When asked if she supports the protest, Ngarewa-Packer says the party can't support the white-supremacist and threatening behaviour.

There are Māori flags at the protest too, which she says the two don't stand together.

"It'd be like David [Seymour] and I standing together, it would never happen."

Concrete barriers around the protest's perimeter on day 16. (Source: 1News)

7.45am: Seymour says the protest is the “concentrated form of the frustrations that people have up and down New Zealand”.

But he added that protesters can't talk about restrictions when they're hemming other people going about their business in Wellington.

"There has to be some conditions, clear the streets and then we can talk."

7.30am: Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and ACT leader David Seymour will appear on Breakfast about 7.40am to talk about the protests. Tune in at TVNZ1 or OnDemand here.

7.15am: Protesters are playing Newstalk ZB over a megaphone.

6.50am: Corrections have identified two sex offenders attended the protest.

In a statement to 1News, Corrections said there was no evidence the pair were in breach of their location or monitoring conditions by attending, however both continue to be monitored 24/7 via GPS monitoring.

"We have identified that a small number of people subject to a community based sentence or order with GPS monitoring have attended the protest during the last two weeks, with none in breach of their location or monitoring conditions. We continue to actively monitor the area to identify anyone subject to GPS monitoring who attends the protest," the statement says.

Police said earlier in the week there were reports of sexual assaults at the protest. Police urged anyone who'd been a victim of sexual assault to report it to them.

6.25am: On Thursday morning there are fewer tents alongside the old Government building on Whitmore Street.

Police have tightened security on Kate Sheppard Place from Mulgrave Street where rubbish is piling up once again.

There are protesters guarding each entry way into the occupied area.