LIVE: Bloomfield urges Covid close contacts at protest to 'do the right thing'

1News' live updates on day 17 of the anti-mandate protests outside Parliament.

What you need to know:

- Protesters clashed with police again on Wednesday night after a group of protesters moved a concrete barrier to let more cars into the cordon.

- Police say in the coming days the focus will be on reducing the cordoned area even further.

- There's a concern of Covid-19 in the camp, after two protesters tested positive. The protest has since been identified as a location of interest.

12.40pm: There's at least 15,000 people identified as self isolating in New Zealand right now, Bloomfield says.

12.25pm: Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is urging close contacts at the Parliament protest to "do the right thing".

"I would expect them to do what we're expecting of all New Zealanders and that is to essentially do the right thing to protect other people, and that's the reason we've done well today is because New Zealanders have done that," he says.

Bloomfield added that he was concerned by the behaviour at the event, including singing and yelling without masks, "because we know exactly the sorts of things that are likely to spread this virus and so it puts people there at risk".

"Some of those people, especially because we know there are lower vaccination rates, will get unwell, and particularly unwell."

Bloomfield didn't have an update on the two confirmed Covid-19 cases, announced on Wednesday, who were at the protest.

12.05pm: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says around 5000 new Covid-19 community cases are expected to be announced about 1pm on Thursday.

12pm: The Ministry of Health has identified the protest at Parliament as a location of interest.

Anyone who attended the protest on Saturday February 19, 11.55am to 11pm, or Sunday February 20, 11am to 11.59pm, is considered a close contact.

Anyone who attended at these times should self-isolate for seven days and test on day five after exposure at this location of interest. People should also monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if symptoms develop.

11.25am: 1News understands there are plans to install another 10 bollards around the perimeter of the protest. There are currently 70 in place. It is unclear when the new bollards will be installed.

11.05am: "This protest must end. It will end, it is only a matter of when and how," Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says, describing the behaviour of some protesters as "vile".

"We're almost two years into a global pandemic that has upended plans, dreams, livelihoods, and businesses. It's prevented getting together with loved ones, sometimes its prevented saying final farewells. Many people are stressed, tired, and sometimes angry and fearful.

"Directly associated with this, we have an unprecedented protest occupying the grounds of Parliament, surrounding streets and important public places. The protest is hurting local businesses, local schools, our ability to move about our own city freely, and it's causing anger and frustration in our community."

Foster also thanked police for the way they were dealing with the protest, as well as he council’s chief executive, management, and staff who have worked with officers.

"We are all working together around the clock to try to resolve and end this protest as quickly as possible, and as safely as possible, so that we can return this part of our city to Wellingtonians."

11am: Capital and Coast District Health Board told 1News it has "seen a number of people from the Parliament protest for a variety of reasons".

When asked if it was Covid-related, the DHB said it could not provide further detail about the cases.

10.50am: Speaking to media in Christchurch, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will be a time and place to loosen Covid-19 restrictions "but when we remove them it will be because it's safe to do so".

"Seventy-five per cent of New Zealanders in surveys have said that they agree with the level of protections we have right now as Omicron cases increase, or think they should be strengthened," she says.

"So that is giving a very strong sense of where the majority of New Zealanders sit on the management of the pandemic and I think they would be extraordinarily disappointed if the Government was swayed by a much smaller minority who happen to be behaviour illegally on the forecourt of Parliament."

Ardern says any decisions "would be based on public health advice, not protest activity".

10.05am: A person who was in a taxi driving through the outskirts of the protest on Wednesday night told 1News himself and the driver were both left "shaken-up".

They were driving down Whitmore Street towards Parliament at 10pm when a lot of protesters began yelling, chanting "peace and love" and running around.

The protesters began diverting traffic and standing in front of cars.

"They were surrounding cars and chanting and banging on stuff and in general making a ruckus."

Their car was also surrounded, however the taxi driver continued through.

The person in the car described the experience as "bloody freaky".

9.55am Police say in the coming days they’ll focus on reducing the cordoned off area of the protest, to cut down the size of the protest.

9.25am: A 1News reporter in Wellington says there are even less protesters around the Centotaph on Thursday morning - about five standing out by the concrete blocks playing Newstalk ZB extracts, before a woman began shouting over a megaphone.

Some vehicles had moved up onto the concrete by the Centotaph on the corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street, making it harder for passersby to get through.

8am: When asked what he thought of former MP Winston Peters touring around the protest site and former PM Jim Bolger urging a meeting with protesters, Seymour told Breakfast that everyone's got a right to have their say but "I don’t know what they're adding".

7.50am: Ngarewa-Packer agrees the protests are "a consequence of a manifestation of uncertainty, of huge frustration and no direction".

"So what the Government needs to do and should have done, not just for the people that are protesting in Wellington, for the rest of Aotearoa, is tell us what’s next," she says.

"What we need to know now is when does this end? When are you looking to do this? How are you going to provide this?"

When asked if she supports the protest, Ngarewa-Packer says the party can't support the white-supremacist and threatening behaviour.

There are Māori flags at the protest too, which she says the two don't stand together.

"It'd be like David [Seymour] and I standing together, it would never happen."

7.45am: Seymour says the protest is the “concentrated form of the frustrations that people have up and down New Zealand”.

But he added that protesters can't talk about restrictions when they're hemming other people going about their business in Wellington.

"There has to be some conditions, clear the streets and then we can talk."

7.15am: Protesters are playing Newstalk ZB over a megaphone.

6.50am: Corrections have identified two sex offenders attended the protest.

In a statement to 1News, Corrections said there was no evidence the pair were in breach of their location or monitoring conditions by attending, however both continue to be monitored 24/7 via GPS monitoring.

"We have identified that a small number of people subject to a community based sentence or order with GPS monitoring have attended the protest during the last two weeks, with none in breach of their location or monitoring conditions. We continue to actively monitor the area to identify anyone subject to GPS monitoring who attends the protest," the statement says.

Police said earlier in the week there were reports of sexual assaults at the protest. Police urged anyone who'd been a victim of sexual assault to report it to them.

6.25am: On Thursday morning there are fewer tents alongside the old Government building on Whitmore Street.

Police have tightened security on Kate Sheppard Place from Mulgrave Street where rubbish is piling up once again.

There are protesters guarding each entry way into the occupied area.