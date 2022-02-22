Russia like a ‘virus’ making UN sick - Ukraine ambassador

Ukraine’s UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya says a Kremlin “virus” had made the United Nations sick and it was up to members if they were to succumb to it.

A woman crosses a checkpoint from the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

He spoke at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent on Tuesday, if not already underway, with Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin did not say if troops were on the move, and it cast the order as an effort to “maintain peace".

But it appeared to dash the slim remaining hopes of averting a major conflict in Europe that could cause massive casualties, energy shortages on the continent and economic chaos around the globe.

Putin's directive came hours after he recognised the separatist regions in a rambling, fact-bending discourse on European history.

The move paved the way to provide them military support, antagonising Western leaders who regard it as a breach of world order, and set off a frenzied scramble by the US and others to respond.

Underscoring the urgency, the UN Security Council held a rare night time emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, the US and other countries.

Kyslytsya said at the meeting: “We are not afraid of anything or anyone. We owe nothing to anyone. And we will not give away anything to anyone.”

Russia’s UN ambassador, meanwhile, called on the West to “set emotions to one side” not to worsen the situation in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Speaking at the emergency UN Security Council meeting, Vasily Nebenzya said Russian armed forces would carry out peacekeeping functions on its territories.