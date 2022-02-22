LIVE: Parking at Sky Stadium no longer free for protesters from Thursday

Follow 1News' live updates with the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament in its sixteenth day.

Protesters' tents near Parliament on day 16. (Source: 1News)

What you need to know:

- The protest at Parliament is in its sixteenth day

- An increased police presence at the protest is expected today

- The police perimeter around the protest was tightened on Monday and even further on Tuesday

- Police say genuine protesters are longer in control of behaviour in and around Parliament

10.56am: The protest at Parliament has been described by a 1News reporter as "pretty quiet there". There appears to be not as many people mulling around the stalls and protest numbers look to have dwindled.

The number of people camped around the Lambton Quay-Bowen St corner have dropped.

On Tuesday, police moved concrete barriers around the area to stop more protest vehicles entering.

There are less tents around, apparently making the thoroughfare much easier to get through.

Only a few protesters are sitting around their tents, a much lower number than before.

However, protesters are still standing on the corner of Lambton and Bowen with anti-vaccine signs.

The anti-mandate protest at Parliament on day 16. (Source: 1News)

10.47am: Returning to the medical event which occurred at the protest grounds earier this morning. The DHB says the patient has been discharged.

10.26am: Protesters parked in Sky Stadium will no longer be able to do so for free from 6am on Thursday.

A protester has posted in one of the protest Facebook groups a letter from the police and stadium management.

It was apparently handed out by Red Security staff.

The letter says protesters will have to pay the daily parking fee of $15 or receive an infringement ticket from CarePark for $65.

Repeat infringements will result in their vehicles being towed.

Tents and shelters will also need to be packed down and removed by 6am on Thursday.

"Thank you for your cooperation and for respecting the car park during your stay," the letter reads.

Sky Stadium CEO Shane Harmon has confirmed to 1News the letter is legitimate.

10.06am: A petition by the Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association (VUWSA) calling on the Government, police and council to give their campus back has received more than 28,000 signatures.

It was created six days ago and asks authorities to move protesters on from the grounds of Pipitea campus and free up critical bus routes before trimester one begins on Monday next week.

"We want to see action now. Not complacency," the petition says.

The campus has been temporarily closed to most students until April 11 due to the protest.

Stuff reports VUWSA has penned an open letter to Education Minister Chris Hipkins, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and the university's Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford calling for an urgent meeting, bus options to Kelburn campus and course refunds for the six weeks the campus will be closed.

Guilford has apparently said fee refunds are off the table.

9.10am: Rubbish is piling up at the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament.

1News filmed the large pile of black rubbish bags, which are starting to smell, on Kate Sheppard Place.

8.45am: Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has appeared on Breakfast.

He says the focus of police in coming days is to give Wellington back to Wellingtonians.

They want to see the ongoing return of areas completely unrelated to the protest, such as the bus terminal and university grounds.

"Ongoing constructive engagement" was occurring with a group of protest leaders, but Coster also said it was clear they were not fully in control of the situation.

"We will work with them as long as we can."

He said three officers injured on Tuesday by an stinging substance were doing well. Police don't know with confidence what the substance is.

Coster confirmed a number of police staff were isolating having tested positive for Covid-19. They are part of one team. Coster said he does not know where they contracted the virus. He added it demonstrates the hazards of the job.

Coster said police remain of the view de-escalation is the best approach on the whole.

8.12am: We've had a response from Capital and Coast DHB about the earlier medical event at the protest grounds.

The DHB has confirmed the patient was brought to the emergency department.

Noticeably fewer protest vehicles in the streets surrounding Parliament on day 16. (Source: 1News)

"The patient is undergoing testing for Covid-19 as per standard process. We are not able to provide further information at this time."

8am: Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has done a number of interviews this morning.

He said sending in the Defence Force would be an “extreme situation”.

“We don’t want to see soldiers on our streets.”

He said police were “well placed” to deal with the protest.

Coster told RNZ staff working at the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament have contracted Covid-19.

He says while they can't link transmission to the protest, with people coming far and wide for the demonstration, he would be surprised if there was no Covid among protesters.

7.35am: National leader Christopher Luxon continues to say the party's view of the protest has not changed.

He appeared on Breakfast a few minutes ago, where he stuck to his denials he's not sympathetic to protesters.

"The bottom line is what's going on down there with the protesters is totally unacceptable," he said.

"You’ve got a right to protest, but you've got to do it legally, respecting your fellow citizens."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday his comments in a speech on Monday sounded "dangerously close to sympathy" for the protesters.

"We do not accept protesters behaviour at all, but it means we should be able to have a right to be able to say: ‘hey, are we going in the right direction?’, ‘have we got the pathway right?’ without being denigrated and, and saying he's with the protesters now," he told Breakfast.

On Monday Luxon had criticised the Government, saying there is an "increasingly divided society" in New Zealand.

"What we are seeing outside Parliament and the reaction to it, is the culmination of underlying issues that have been rumbling along in our communities for some time," he had said.

He said it was driven by Covid and vaccine mandates, but also, "the frustrations shared by many Kiwis are also driven by a Government that seems to be stalling".

Ardern has said once Omicron cases begin to fall, "that is the point where we can start doing things differently", in terms of restrictions and mandates.

7.02am: On the earlier medical event at the protest — A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed they attended an incident. One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

7am: "It is quite noticeable there are fewer cars on the roads just outside Parliament at the moment. I went down and had a look and you can actually start seeing the road now," Breakfast's Abbey Wakefield has said this morning.

Police say they saw cars, trucks and vans continue to vacate the protest area on Tuesday afternoon.

6.45am: It appears a person suffered a medical event at the protest camp earlier this morning. Stuff photographed a person being taken away from the camp on a stretcher.

6.20am: Just a bit of a recap from Tuesday's events — Wellington Girls' College will be shut today and until next month due to increased violence at the protest in central Wellington.

Police will bring in extra staff on Wednesday.

It comes after what police labelled "disgraceful" behaviour when a person attempted to drive a car into a group of police on Tuesday and three officers were hospitalised after being sprayed with an unknown substance.

The increased violence has led to some protesters leaving the occupation site.

"Police will continue a highly visible presence in and around the protest area this evening and overnight," police said in a statement on Tuesday night.

"[On Wednesday] Police visibility will again be increased in the area to provide reassurance to Wellingtonians as they travel to work, school or home.

"Police remain extremely disappointed by the actions exhibited by some protesters today with some concrete bollards being moved from the perimeter of the protest area."