David and Victoria Beckham's son Cruz launching music career

Cruz Beckham is planning to launch a music career and has been in the recording studio with Poo Bear.

David and Cruz Beckham. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 17-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham previously made a bid for chart stardom with festive single If Every Day Was Christmas in 2016 when he was just 11 years old, but now his ambitions have got more serious and he's been working with Poo Bear, who has previously penned a string of tracks for Justin Bieber.

Cruz said: “We’ve just been in the studio a few times and made some songs together.”

The youngster has been writing about “personal experiences, real experiences”.

As well as singing, Cruz has taught himself the guitar, piano, and drums and is open to learning more in a bid to strengthen his ambitions.

He told i-D magazine: “I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote.

“I don’t think you ever stop learning, but I’m taking my time seeing what happens.”

The teenager got his first taste of fame when he was just three years old and joined his mother on stage with the Spice Girls at New York's Madison Square Garden.

He said: “I was doing head spins and stuff, which is great to look back at now.”

But it was several years later when his family realised he had true talent after they heard him singing Beyonce's Love On Top.

He added: “I was still really little! My voice hadn’t really developed, so I could just sing that high!”

But Cruz hasn't always wanted to be a musician because he briefly considered following in his dad's footsteps.

He said: “I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit.

“At that point, I just decided this is exactly what I want to do.”

Cruz's photoshoot with i-D marks his first magazine appearance and he joked family trips had prepared him for it.

He said: "Every holiday we go on, my mum takes hundreds of pictures!

“It’s really annoying,but I think that’s taught me quite a lot!"