Steph Curry nails record 16 threes in All-Star victory

Source: Associated Press

Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory.

Curry made a record 16 three-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Monday.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant defends during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game. (Source: Associated Press)

Curry needed one more three-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his multiple attempts down the stretch. With James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of 163 points, they couldn't afford to keep feeding Curry.

So James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

