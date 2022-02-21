QLD Police identify person who allegedly sawed man's leg off at park

Warning some may find details in this story distressing.

A man charged with murder after allegedly cutting off someone's leg with a circular saw in a far north Queensland park has been identified as John Yalu.

A man has been charged with murder after a death in far north Queensland. (Source: Nine)

The 36-year-old was charged after a 66-year-old man died having been discovered by passers-by at Innisfail's Fitzgerald Park early on Saturday morning.

Police believe he succumbed to his wounds after his leg was amputated using his own circular saw.

"Police will allege these two people were known to each other, the extent of that relationship is still forming part of our investigations," Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter told reporters on Sunday.

"Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg."

It's alleged the men drove together to the park before 4am on Saturday and sat under a tree.

About 20 minutes later, police believe the 36-year-old cut off the older man's leg below the knee using what is believed to be a battery-powered saw, helped him return to the car and then departed on foot.

"During my 34 years as a police officer I've never experienced a situation as we are presented with here today," Det Insp Hunter said.

Yalu was listed to face Innisfail Magistrates Court on Monday and is next due in court on June 6.