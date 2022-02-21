Putin mulls recognising separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will decide later on Tuesday whether to recognise the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that Moscow could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

At the carefully orchestrated, pre-recorded meeting of the presidential Security Council, a stream of top Russian officials argued for recognising the separatist regions' independence, though some suggested Putin didn’t have to do it immediately.

It came amid a spike in skirmishes in those regions that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the US has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

If Russia moves in, the meeting will be off, but the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Even as the diplomatic efforts inched forward, potential flashpoints multiplied. Sustained shelling continued Monday (local time) in Ukraine's east. Unusually, Russia said it had fended off an “incursion” from Ukraine — which Ukrainian officials denied. And Russia decided to prolong military drills in Belarus, which could offer a staging ground for an attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

If Russia recognises the separatist regions, that will fuel tensions further since Moscow could use the move to openly send its troops and weapons there. Until now, Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of supporting the separatists, but Moscow has denied that, saying that Russians who fought there were volunteers.

At Monday's meeting, Putin's top defence and security officials paraded before him one by one to outline arguments for recognising the regions as independent to protect civilians there. At one point, one slipped up and said he favoured including them as part of Russian territory — but Putin quickly corrected him.

Some suggested, however, that Russia give the West a few more days to press Ukraine to fulfill a peace agreement that halted major fighting in 2015.