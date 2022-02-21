Live updates: Arrest after car tries to drive into officers at Parliament protest

Follow 1News' live updates with the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament in its fifteenth day.

Police carrying shields on day 15 of the protest at Parliament. (Source: 1News)

8am: More from the update from police — Officers have been working to further reduce the perimeter around Parliament by moving concrete barriers further into areas occupied by protesters.

A large number of protesters have attempted to obstruct police from moving the barriers.

As we already know from earlier, in order to protect themselves from objects thrown by protesters, such as human waste, some officers are equipped with shields.

Police say at least three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown substance by protesters.

7.50am: A person has been arrested after attempting to drive a car into a group of police officers at the protest this morning.

Video shows people shouting "what the hell?" and "whoa, whoa, whoa," as the vehicle nears a line of police facing protesters.

"Get out" could be heard as police repeatedly tried to break the car's driver's side window.

It appeared an officer had to get into the car from the passenger side to unlock the driver's door, so the driver could be pulled out.

7.25am: Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has just finished appearing on Breakfast. He was asked about the protest and had this to say:

"Yesterday we saw the police create a cordon around the protests, effectively a one-way door for vehicles. I suspect that they have moved that cordon.

"This is the police doing what they said they would do to create that cordon and allow Wellingtonians to move around their city again.

"The people who live in my electorate are deeply distressed and disturbed by what's happened. This protest has disrupted businesses, we have schools in the area, we have students trying to go to those schools being harassed and abused.

"We have people who live there ... those people's lives are severely restricted at the moment. Yesterday, people would have seen excrement thrown at the police, poured down drains.

"This is a protest that has gone well beyond what I think most New Zealanders would have seen as a peaceful protest. If I am to speak on behalf of my constituents, I would say, you have made your point. Please leave now."

A human chain formed against police for a little bit on Hill St on day 15 of the protest. (Source: 1News)

7.10am: A protester has told a line of police with riot shields "stressed and angry" people have since calmed down.

Earlier, shouts of "do not resist" could be heard, along with "go, go, peacefully" and "shame on you" as police retreated up Hill St.

A line of protesters earlier, arms linked with their backs to police with riot shields, were singing waiata Te Aroha.

6.55am: Some protesters are pushing against officers with riot shields. It appears some protesters are being arrested and taken away. Paramedics can be seen behind walls of police.

6.50am: A police spokesperson has confirmed police are armed with riot shields this morning as a “protective measure".

They also said it is to protect police from having things thrown at them, such as human waste.

6.45am: Police carrying riot gear have been seen around the protest at Parliament. Riot shields are being held by officers.

6.30am: Recapping the protest on Monday — Police say recent behaviour of some protesters in central Wellington shows that genuine protesters are no longer in control.

Overnight more protesters were arrested after a plastic water bottle was thrown at police while others let off fireworks.

At one point on Monday afternoon human waste was thrown at police.

Police installed concrete barriers on Monday in an effort to contain protest activity.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police would be sticking to its existing de-escalation approach, but that officers were taking a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, intimidation, or violence.

On Monday National Party leader Christopher Luxon criticised the Government, saying there was an "increasingly divided society" in New Zealand.

He said New Zealand should begin to remove vaccine mandates progressively once the country was through the Omicron peak.

"What we are seeing outside Parliament and the reaction to it, is the culmination of underlying issues that have been rumbling along in our communities for some time."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said once Covid-19 cases begin to fall, "that is the point where we can start doing things differently", in terms of restrictions and mandates.

Also on Monday Ardern said of the protesters: "They have made their point and it is time to go home.”