LIVE: Three arrests at Parliament protest after police tighten perimeter

Follow 1News' live updates with the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament in its fifteenth day.

Police carrying shields on day 15 of the protest at Parliament. (Source: 1News)

What you need to know:

- The protest at Parliament is in its fifteenth day

- Police worked to further reduce the perimeter around Parliament, moving concrete barriers further into areas occupied by protesters

- A person was arrested after attempting to drive a car into a group of police officers

- At least three police officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown substance

12.10pm: Chambers also said there had been suggestions there may have been sexual assaults in the protest area. He encouraged anyone with something to report to come forward, as police are the agency to investigate.

12.04pm: Here's more from Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers — He describes the "stinging substance" being thrown at three officers as "incredibly disgraceful".

He could not confirm whether the substance was battery acid or not, saying it "could be a range of things".

Asked if there was any hope left of negotiation, he said police remained hopeful of de-escalation. Protest leaders were helping with this.

Chambers said some protesters had left the occupation on Monday, saying there was "no doubt" some had gone due to the aggression of some.

11.55am: We're hearing from Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers. He describes police as operating in a "very challenging situation".

He says peaceful protesters among the protest are doing their "absolute best" to speak with those who are "determined to do something a little different".

Chambers says a number of protesters left on Monday.

Speaking more on this morning's operation, he says a group within the protest decided to "aggressively" challenge police.

He says behaviour by some of these protesters has been "absolutely disgraceful".

He describes the resistance of this morning as "very disappointing for everybody".

11.45am: Here's some more from the police update — About 250 staff were involved in this morning's operation. A "bollard line" on Aitken and Hill streets were moved in about 50m and 100m on Molesworth St.

"Following yesterday’s traffic management operation to install the barriers, Police were made aware of protesters' plans to again throw human waste at officers. Shields were only deployed this morning after protesters had thrown objects at staff.

"Officers will continue to be highly visible in and around the protest area today.

"As we stated yesterday, it has become increasingly clear that genuine protesters are no longer in control of the behaviour in and around Parliament.

"Police do not wish to interfere with lawful protest, but the behaviours we are seeing are unlawful and will result in enforcement action."

11.40am: A further update has been released from police on this morning's developments.

Police confirmed three officers had been taken to hospital for a medical assessment after being sprayed with a "stinging substance". That substance is still yet to be identified.

The officers are reported to be doing well.

"Police continue to be extremely appalled by the behaviour exhibited by protesters at Parliament," a statement read.

Police said other officers were "fortunate to escape injury" after a person deliberately drove the wrong way down Molesworth St. They "stopped just short of collidinbg with them".

Two people had been arrested for obstructing police and one person for driving in a dangerous manner.

11.30am: Just a bit of a recap of this morning's action — Calm has returned to the area around Parliament after police tightened their perimeter around the occupation by moving concrete barriers further in. There was a bit of unrest as a result, with at least three officers being sprayed with an unknown substance, while a vehicle tried to drive into a group of officers.

10:15am: A police officer carrying a riot shield fell to the ground this morning as police and protesters collided in Wellington.

Footage shows a group of officers with riot shields running down a street near Parliament, with some protesters running after them.

Shouts of “they’re coming can be heard”, while officers seem to be saying “move”.

It appears one officer and a protester ran into each other as the group of officers go from the footpath onto the road.

The force of the collision sends the officer falling to the ground.

A scuffle appears to break out between some protesters and police in the ensuing seconds.

Protesters can be seen pushing some officers, with officers trying to move the protesters back with their shields up.

9.30am Former prime minister Jim Bolger has told RNZ's Morning report that political leaders should "get off their high horses" and meet with protesters.

8.50am: A police spokesperson has confirmed to 1News three police officers from the confrontation this morning have been taken to Wellington Hospital.

1News understands more information will come out soon on this.

8.20am: Our camera is back on Parliament grounds, where a protester can be heard speaking over a loudspeaker.

He knows media are listening and said protesters are not violent. He said protesters woke up this morning to police with riot shields.

He said protesters were holding the line peacefully, but some were "antagonised" when others were allegedly pushed to the ground by police.

Day 15 of the protest at Parliament. (Source: 1News)

"No violence was incited on our side of the fence," he said.

8am: More from the update from police — Officers have been working to further reduce the perimeter around Parliament by moving concrete barriers further into areas occupied by protesters.

A large number of protesters have attempted to obstruct police from moving the barriers.

As we already know from earlier, in order to protect themselves from objects thrown by protesters, such as human waste, some officers are equipped with shields.

Police say at least three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown substance by protesters.

7.50am: A person has been arrested after attempting to drive a car into a group of police officers at the protest this morning.

Video shows people shouting "what the hell?" and "whoa, whoa, whoa," as the vehicle nears a line of police facing protesters.

"Get out" could be heard as police repeatedly tried to break the car's driver's side window.

It appeared an officer had to get into the car from the passenger side to unlock the driver's door, so the driver could be pulled out.

7.25am: Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has just finished appearing on Breakfast. He was asked about the protest and had this to say:

"Yesterday we saw the police create a cordon around the protests, effectively a one-way door for vehicles. I suspect that they have moved that cordon.

"This is the police doing what they said they would do to create that cordon and allow Wellingtonians to move around their city again.

"The people who live in my electorate are deeply distressed and disturbed by what's happened. This protest has disrupted businesses, we have schools in the area, we have students trying to go to those schools being harassed and abused.

"We have people who live there ... those people's lives are severely restricted at the moment. Yesterday, people would have seen excrement thrown at the police, poured down drains.

"This is a protest that has gone well beyond what I think most New Zealanders would have seen as a peaceful protest. If I am to speak on behalf of my constituents, I would say, you have made your point. Please leave now."

A human chain formed against police for a little bit on Hill St on day 15 of the protest. (Source: 1News)

7.10am: A protester has told a line of police with riot shields "stressed and angry" people have since calmed down.

Earlier, shouts of "do not resist" could be heard, along with "go, go, peacefully" and "shame on you" as police retreated up Hill St.

A line of protesters earlier, arms linked with their backs to police with riot shields, were singing waiata Te Aroha.

6.55am: Some protesters are pushing against officers with riot shields. It appears some protesters are being arrested and taken away. Paramedics can be seen behind walls of police.

6.50am: A police spokesperson has confirmed police are armed with riot shields this morning as a “protective measure".

They also said it is to protect police from having things thrown at them, such as human waste.

6.45am: Police carrying riot gear have been seen around the protest at Parliament. Riot shields are being held by officers.

6.30am: Recapping the protest on Monday — Police say recent behaviour of some protesters in central Wellington shows that genuine protesters are no longer in control.

Overnight more protesters were arrested after a plastic water bottle was thrown at police while others let off fireworks.

At one point on Monday afternoon human waste was thrown at police.

Police installed concrete barriers on Monday in an effort to contain protest activity.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police would be sticking to its existing de-escalation approach, but that officers were taking a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, intimidation, or violence.

On Monday National Party leader Christopher Luxon criticised the Government, saying there was an "increasingly divided society" in New Zealand.

He said New Zealand should begin to remove vaccine mandates progressively once the country was through the Omicron peak.

"What we are seeing outside Parliament and the reaction to it, is the culmination of underlying issues that have been rumbling along in our communities for some time."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said once Covid-19 cases begin to fall, "that is the point where we can start doing things differently", in terms of restrictions and mandates.

Also on Monday Ardern said of the protesters: "They have made their point and it is time to go home.”