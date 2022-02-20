Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

Source: Associated Press

Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training.

Huang Yu-ting of Taiwan after her heat in the speedskating women's 500-metre race at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Huang Yu-ting of Taiwan after her heat in the speedskating women's 500-metre race at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own national government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby.

Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes at the Winter Games, posted a video on her social media page on January 23 showing her training in what appeared to be a Chinese suit, the Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

It said Huang apologised and removed the video.

Premier Su Tseng-chang asked the Ministry of Education and the Sports Administration to investigate so Huang would “receive an adequate punishment”, CNA reported, citing a Cabinet spokesperson, Lo Ping-cheng.

The Olympics are one facet of a wide-ranging campaign by Beijing to isolate Taiwan.

The International Olympic Committee requires Taiwanese athletes to compete under the name “Chinese Taipei”, which obscures the island’s longstanding self-ruled status.

Taiwan’s Sports Administration said Huang would face no penalty but should be “more aware of the sensitivity of cross-Taiwan Strait politics”, according to CNA.

The Taiwanese team leader at the Olympics, Steven Chen, said the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee would review in April whether Huang was wearing the appropriate clothing.

WorldSportAsiaWinter Olympics

Popular Stories

1

66-year-old Queenslander dies after leg sawn off in park

2

‘Don’t treat it as a joke’, warns 19-year-old who caught Covid

3

Over 2000 daily Covid cases recorded in NZ for first time

4

Covid-19: Day 3 tests scrapped for Auckland household close contacts

5

Breakfast's Matty McLean announces engagement to Ryan Teece

Latest Stories

Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

Modelling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

66-year-old Queenslander dies after leg sawn off in park

Kiwi hatching facility celebrates 200th chick

Multi-billion-dollar carbon farming industry rises in NZ

Related Stories

Porteous 'in shock' after winning Olympic gold medal

Nico Porteous spins his way to Olympic halfpipe gold medal

Porteous honoured with haka after winning Olympic gold

China's Eileen Gu makes history with third Winter Olympic medal