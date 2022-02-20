Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire

Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders on Monday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion.

Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire.

The exercises were originally set to end Sunday and brought a sizeable contingent of Russian forces to Belarus.

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The presence of the Russian troops raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of about three million people less than a three-hour drive away.

Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack its neighbour, which is surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes, and equipment.

Russia held nuclear drills on Sunday as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

The United States and many European countries have charged for months that Russia is trying to create pretexts to invade.

They have threatened massive, immediate sanctions if it does.

“ We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday at a security conference in Munich, Germany. “It’s been over 70 years, and through those 70 years ... there has been peace and security.”

A top European Union official, Charles Michel, said: “The big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?”

“We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops,” said Michel, the president of the European Council.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a place where the two leaders could meet to try to resolve the crisis and on Sunday appealed for a cease-fire on Twitter.

Russia has denied plans to invade, but the Kremlin had not responded to Zelenskyy's offer to meet by Sunday.

It was Belarus — not Russia — that announced the extension of the drills.

NATO has estimated there are 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus.

After a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin blamed Ukraine for the escalation at the contact line and NATO for “pumping modern weapons and ammunition” into Ukraine.

The Kremlin statement mentioned a cease-fire only in passing and made no mention of Zelenskyy’s call for a meeting.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that based on the latest American intelligence, he was now “convinced” that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine in coming days and assault the capital.

Biden was to meet with his national security team later in Washington.

A US military official said an estimated 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the ground forces surrounding Ukraine had moved into attack positions closer to the border.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US assessments, said the change had been underway for about a week and did not necessarily mean Putin was committed to an invasion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet next week.