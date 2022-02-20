Hundertwasser Arts Centre opens in Whangārei

Between crooked floors, thousands of plants and ceramics, a golden cupola and dozens of artworks, the first visitors were welcomed to Whangārei's Hundertwasser Arts Centre this morning.

Project leaders cut the ribbon to open the art centre. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Friedensreich Hundertwasser lived in the Bay of Islands for nearly 30 years and became a New Zealand citizen.

It has taken 30 years for the world-famous Austrian artist's waterfront sketches to be built - successive council's scrapped the designs multiple times.

But thousands of voluntary hours, millions of dollars of fundraising, a referendum and an $18 million Provincial Growth Fund boost, made it happen.

Andrew Garrett helped lead the "utterly relentless" campaign.

"It's just surreal to be honest. Ten years ago we had this dream - a bunch of us. It will be one of the most iconic buildings in New Zealand. It will be world-renowned."

Construction started in 2018 and at 10am today the ribbon was cut.

"It's hard to actually comprehend that it's finished. It is a gobsmacking building, it's incredible."

The Hundertwasser Centre in Whangārei. (Source: Seven Sharp)

Whangārei District councillor Ken Couper sits on the Hātea Art Precinct Trust board, overseeing the site.

The build has cost more than $30m.

He said it was "absolutely fantastic to see it come to fruition".

"There's been ups and downs and lots of speculation, but through it all the job has carried on and it's really satisfying to see it finished."

The centre is now home to 80 Hundertwasser works on loan from Vienna and the world's first public gallery dedicated solely to contemporary Māori art, the Wairau Gallery.

There were anti-vax protesters with signs amongst the crowd at the opening this morning.

