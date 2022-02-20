Helicopter crashes into ocean next to Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach on Sunday, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call on Saturday afternoon (Florida time) about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travellers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the US Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.