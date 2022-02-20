Dave Grohl wanted to 'kill' the Foo Fighters in horror film

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed the pitch he used to convince bandmates to take part in a new comedy horror starring the band.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. (Source: Associated Press)

The 53-year-old singer stars alongside his fellow rockers in Studio 666 and described how he pitched killing his band in a "creepy old house".

"[I told them] Foo Fighters need to make a record. We don't want to use a studio,” he said.

“Find a creepy old house. We wind up recording in the house. House is haunted. I become possessed. I kill the whole band, and then I go solo."

The Everlong hitmakers take to the big screen alongside Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Whitney Cummings, which sees the band trying to record their 2021 album 'Medicine at Midnight' and end up crossing deadly paths with Grohl.

Whitney Cummings - who is known for her starring role in her self-titled sitcom - admitted that she was "nervous" to appear in the film and had to "chug wine" so she could "get through" the shoot.

Speaking at the premiere, she told Entertainment Tonight: "I was nervous because it was rock stars not comedians. So, Dave and I ran around the house they were renting to shoot and we found Jacob's Creek wine and I chugged it so I had a buzz to get through it without being a moron!"

The film - which is set to be released in late February - also features a cameo from music legend Lionel Richie, who Dave later claimed jumped at the chance to be in the comedy-horror movie.

He said: "He was written into the script. [The] screenwriters didn't know that I actually know him, so when I read the script, I was like, 'Oh my god, let’s just text him!' So I texted him and I'm like, 'Dude we're making a horror film. You want to be in it?' And he was like, 'Absolutely.' And that was it."

Studio 666 is set to be released in NZ cinemas on Thursday, Feb 24.