66-year-old Queenslander dies after leg sawn off in park

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly sawing off another man's leg in a far north Queensland park as part of an "arrangement".

A 66-year-old man died soon after he was discovered by passers-by at Innisfail's Fitzgerald Park early on Saturday morning, local time.

Police believe he succumbed to his wounds after his leg was amputated by a 36-year-old man using a circular saw owned by the 66-year-old.

"Police will allege these two people were known to each other, the extent of that relationship is still forming part of our investigations," Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter told reporters.

"Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg.

"We can say this was not an unprovoked attack."

Police allege the men drove together to the park early on Saturday morning and sat under a tree.

They said about 20 minutes later the 36-year-old cut off the older man's leg below the knee using what is believed to be a battery-powered saw, helped him return to the car and then departed on foot.

The older man was discovered near the car at about 4.30am, local time, by two passers-by but died before emergency services arrived.

The 36-year-old man was located by police around noon at an Innisfail residence and was charged with one count of murder.

He will appear at an Innisfail court on Monday.

Detective Acting Inspector Hunter could not offer any more details on the nature of the alleged "arrangement".

"The specific reasons and the arrangement are subject to inquiries by detectives," he said.

He said a police liaison officer was assisting the victim's devastated family.

"During my 34 years as a police officer, I've never experienced a situation as we are presented with here today," Hunter said.

Police are appealing for information or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.