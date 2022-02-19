Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as the tension grinds on

Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine are heightening Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe, with US President Joe Biden saying he's "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade.

Ukrainian national guard soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

NATO countries fear that the volatile east, which has seen intense shelling in recent days and orders for civilians to evacuate, could be a flashpoint in their tensest standoff with Russia since the Cold War, providing the Kremlin with a pretext to invade Ukraine.

The United States upped its estimate of Russian troops for a possible invasion to as many as 190,000. Russia also plans to hold military exercises, including multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in a display of military might.

The United States and its European partners are keeping on with their strategy of diplomacy and deterrence, offering to keep talking with the Kremlin while threatening heavy sanctions if an invasion happens.

Here's a look at what is happening where and why:

What did Biden say about Putin's intentions?

After weeks of saying the US wasn't sure if Putin had made a final decision to launch an invasion, Biden said on Saturday he's now convinced he has and it could occur in the "coming days".

He said an invasion could include an assault on the capital, Kyiv.

Biden said he was confident in the new assessment because of the Americans' "significant intelligence capability".

In an interview with ABC News, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin backed up Biden's claim.

Asked about the potential for a Russian invasion, Austin said, "I don't believe it's a bluff."

People sit inside a bus waiting to be evacuated to Russia amid crisis in Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What sanctions would Russia face?

The US has decided to hold off on at least one of the most crushing financial options available to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine, Deputy National Economic Council Director Daleep Singh told reporters at a White House briefing earlier this week.

Booting Russia out of the SWIFT financial system that moves money around the world was one of the most damaging steps the US could take against the Russian economy, but it is opposed by some European allies for the spillover damage it would cause to their economies as well.

Asked if Americans and their European allies — many of them more exposed to any collateral damage from sanctions hitting Russia's economy — were on the same page on specific financial penalties, Biden said he expected "slight" differences.

Singh described sanctions against Russian financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, as well as US export controls that would deny Russia advanced technology it seeks for its industry and military.

At a time of high oil and gas prices, the US also did not intend to try to block Russian energy from reaching global markets, he said, but gave no details.

Italy, which is heavily reliant on Russian gas, has pushed for energy to be kept out of any sanctions. Italian Premier Mario Draghi told reporters that he laid out his government's view at a European Council meeting in Brussels.

What's happening in Eastern Ukraine?

In Ukraine's Donbas region, where fighting since 2014 between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels has killed some 14,000 people, the rebels announced in videos posted online on Saturday that they were ordering an "immediate evacuation" to Russia because of the unrest.

But metadata embedded in the video files showed they had been created two days earlier.

A group of international monitors in eastern Ukraine that is tasked with keeping the peace reported more than 500 explosions in the 24 hours ending Thursday midday, local time.

On Saturday, a car exploded outside the main government building in Donetsk, but no casualties were reported, and a UN Refugee Agency convoy came under shelling.

The rebels accuse Ukraine of preparing to invade the region, which Kyiv denies.

The unrest may be part of Moscow's suspected playbook of portraying Ukraine as the aggressor, thereby giving Russia grounds to invade.

What are the diplomatic efforts to prevent war?

Biden spoke by phone on Saturday with a number of European leaders and the leaders of the European Union and NATO about the likelihood of Russian aggression, the White House said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on the call, planned to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and with Putin on Sunday.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were attending the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany. Moscow sent no delegates there.

Harris indicated the alliance's approach to the crisis would continue.

"We remain, of course, open to and desirous of diplomacy, as it relates to the dialogue and the discussions we have had with Russia," Harris said in Munich.

"But we are also committed, if Russia takes aggressive action, to ensure there will be severe consequences in terms of the sanctions we have discussed," she said at a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed regret that Russian leaders declined to attend the Munich conference.

"Particularly in the current, extremely threatening situation, it would have been important to also meet Russian representatives in Munich," Baerbock said.

Even tiny steps toward peace would be "better than a big step toward war," she added.