Passengers freed from vehicle which rolled into Wellington creek

Source: 1News

Passengers stuck inside a vehicle which crashed and rolled into a creek on Happy Valley Rd in Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington, have now been freed.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the vehicle broke through a barrier and rolled into the creek at around 6.30am on Sunday.

Passengers of the vehicle were initially trapped but have now been freed, police said.

"Initial indications are at least one person has sustained serious injuries.

"The serious crash unit will be in attendance and traffic management is being put in place," the statement said.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area or take an alternative route.

New ZealandWellingtonAccidents

