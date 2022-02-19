Former US cop sentenced to two years for killing Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, the former Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced to two years in prison on Saturday.

Daunte Wright's parents, Aubrey Wright and Katie Wright, react after former Police Officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison. (Source: Associated Press)

Wright’s family denounced the sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.

Potter was convicted in December of first-and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She was sentenced only on the more serious charge in accordance with state law.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said after the sentencing that Potter “murdered my son,” adding: “Today the justice system murdered him all over again.”

Speaking before the sentence was imposed, a tearful Wright said she could never forgive Potter and that she would refer to her only as “the defendant” because Potter only referred to her son as “the driver” at trial.

“Daunte Demetrius Wright, I will continue to fight in your name until driving while Black is no longer a death sentence,” she said.

Potter offered an apology to Wright's family, then spoke directly to his mother: “Katie, I understand a mother’s love. I’m sorry I broke your heart ... my heart is broken and devastated for all of you.”

Daunte Wright and his son (Source: Associated Press)

The judge, who imposed a sentence below state guidelines, called it “one of the saddest cases I’ve had on my 20 years on the bench,” Judge Regina Chu said she received “hundreds and hundreds” of letters in support of Potter.

“On the one hand, a young man was killed and on the other, a respected 26-year veteran police officer made a tragic error by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser.”

Chu said the lesser sentence was warranted because Potter was “in the line of duty and doing her job in attempting to lawfully arrest Daunte Wright,” and Potter was trying to protect another officer who could have been dragged and seriously injured if Wright drove away.

Wright's mother later joined a small group of protesters chanting and shouting outside a downtown building where they believed the judge lived.

Wright was killed after Brooklyn Centre officers pulled him over for having expired licence tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Civil rights advocates complain that laws against hanging objects from rear view mirrors have been used as a pretext for stopping Black motorists.

The shooting, which happened as Derek Chauvin was on trial in Minneapolis on murder charges in George Floyd’s killing, sparked several days of demonstrations outside the Brooklyn Centre police station marked by tear gas and clashes between protesters and police.

Potter and Chauvin were convicted in the same courtroom.

Wright family attorney Ben Crump said the family was stunned by the sentence, saying they didn't understand why such consideration was given to a white officer in the killing of a young Black man when a Black officer, Mohamed Noor, got a longer sentence for the 2017 killing of a white woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

“What we see today is the legal system in Black and white.”