Wagner fireworks help NZ dominate South Africa early on Day 2

The Black Caps have continued their dominance over South Africa in the opening session of the second day of the first Test in Christchurch, smashing 119 runs for the loss of just one wicket to extend their lead to 140.

Henry Nicholls and nightwatchman Neil Wagner resumed play on Friday morning at 116/3 and the pair quickly set about taking to the South African bowlers.

Wagner began Day 2 not out on two from 12 deliveries, but within six overs had raced to a run-a-ball 39 that included six fours and a six.

Another six followed before Wagner fell agonisingly short of his second Test half-century, caught on the midwicket boundary off Kagiso Rabada.

Henry Nicholls, left, and Neil Wagner got New Zealand off to a flying start on Day 2. (Source: Photosport)

At the other end, Nicholls quietly made his way through to 50 and continued to score freely after Daryl Mitchell joined him at the crease.

By lunch he had advanced to 86, while Canterbury teammate Mitchell got through to the break having worked hard for his 14.

South Africa have plenty to do to find a way back into the game, with New Zealand's lead ballooning to 140 after the touring side were rolled for just 95 on Day 1.