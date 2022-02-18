Ross Taylor plunders 100 to help Stags to huge one-day score

Ross Taylor has shown he's still got plenty left in the tank, smashing a quickfire unbeaten hundred to lead Central Districts to an incredible score in the Ford Trophy one day competition.

The 112-Test veteran smashed 111 off 51 balls including 14 fours and five sixes to help Central Districts post 310/5 from a rain-reduced 29 overs against the Wellington Firebirds at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park.

Batting three, Taylor came to the crease in the 11th over with 71 already on the board. But that was just the beginning, as Taylor raced to a 25-ball half-century and Central Districts brought up their 150 in just the 17th over.

The 37-year-old Taylor kept plundering the Firebirds attack, racing to his ton in 49 balls. He was well-supported by Josh Clarkson, who smashed 58 off 35 deliveries.

The Firebirds now have the near-impossible task of chasing down the target at 10.7 runs an over.

