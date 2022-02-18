Plane appears to hover while trying to land in UK storm

Source: Associated Press

A plane was filmed struggling in strong winds and appearing to hover mid air at London's Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice battered England on Friday.

The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena.

The UK weather service said a gust provisionally measured at 196km/h, thought to be the strongest ever in England was recorded on the Isle of Wight as Storm Eunice swept across the country's south.

The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

The storm caused mayhem with travel in Britain, shutting the English Channel port of Dover, closing bridges linking England and Wales and halting most trains in and out of London.

