Eight more deaths as second major storm hits north Europe

The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday (local time), killing at least eight people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena.

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. (Source: Associated Press)

The UK weather service said a gust provisionally measured at 196km/h, thought to be the strongest ever in England, was recorded on the Isle of Wight as Storm Eunice swept across the country's south.

The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

The storm caused mayhem with travel in Britain, shutting the English Channel port of Dover, closing bridges linking England and Wales and halting most trains in and out of London.

‘What a landing!’ my son says after pilots attempted a second approach into London Stansted. Huge relief and cheers after the aircraft wobbled closer and closer to the ground after three hours plus in the air from Warsaw, Poland. #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/wKY5jwpFBp — Daniel Faitaua (@DanielFaitaua) February 18, 2022

At least three people died in Britain, including a man in southern England killed when a car hit a tree, another man whose windshield was struck by debris in northwest England and a woman in her 30s who died in London when a tree fell on a car, police said.

In the Netherlands, firefighters said three people were killed by falling trees in and around Amsterdam, and in neighbouring Belgium an elderly man died when high winds pushed him into a canal in Ypres. In County Wexford, Ireland, a local government worker was killed as he responded to the scene of a fallen tree, the local council said.

Even before Britain was hit by the full force of the storm, Eunice disrupted travel across southern England and Wales with many train services interrupted and numerous flights and ferry services cancelled. A number of tourist attractions in England, including the London Eye, Legoland and Warwick Castle, closed ahead of the storm, as were all of London's Royal Parks.

Firefighters inspect damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, caused by Storm Eunice, in south east London. (Source: Associated Press)

In the town of Wells in southwest England, the wind toppled the spire of a 19th-century church. In London, high winds ripped sections of roofing from the 02 Arena, a landmark on the south bank of the River Thames that was originally known as the Millennium Dome. Firefighters evacuated 1000 people from the area.

The storm was expected to hit northern Germany later Friday and sweep eastward overnight. A flood warning was issued for Germany’s North Sea coast on Friday. Meteorologists warned Friday’s storm could cause more damage than the earlier weather system, which triggered accidents that killed at least three people, toppled trees and damaged roofs and railroad tracks.

Germany’s biggest rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, cancelled all train services in the north of the country on Friday due to the storm.

Eunice is the second named storm to hit Europe this week, with the first storm killing at least five people in Germany and Poland.