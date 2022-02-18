Dramatic footage shows moment Brazil mudslide begins

Source: Associated Press

The moment extremely heavy rains set off a mudslide down a hill in the Brazilian city of Petropolis has been caught on camera.

The video shows how the landslide slips down the hillside on Wednesday, with residents watching in shock.

A car and trees can later be seen being carried down a street by rapidly moving water and mud.

As much as 25.8 centimetres of rain fell within three hours, according to Rio de Janeiro state’s fire department.

That's almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Rio Governor Claudio Castro said that the rains were the worst Petropolis had received since 1932.

The state government has confirmed 105 deaths from the floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars.

But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear on Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.

