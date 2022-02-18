Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa

Police began arresting demonstrators and towing away vehicles on Saturday in Canada's capital city, and a stream of trucks soon began leaving under the pressure, raising authorities' hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country's Covid-19 restrictions.

An OPP officer mans a roadblock along Wellington Street, as a winter storm warning is in effect, during a protest against Covid-19 measures in Ottawa. (Source: Associated Press)

The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began in the morning, when hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs as holdout truckers blared their horns in protest.

Police smashed through the door of at least one RV camper before hauling it away.

Tow truck operators — wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies’ decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities — arrived under police escort and got to work removing the big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked bumper to bumper and shoulder to shoulder near Parliament.

Over the past weeks, authorities had hesitated to move against many of the protesters, in part for fear of violence. The demonstrations have drawn right-wing extremists and veterans, some of them armed.

With police and the government facing accusations that they let the protests gain strength and spread, Trudeau on Tuesday invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act, giving law enforcement extraordinary authority to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend their licenses and freeze their bank accounts.

On Saturday, even as the operation was underway, police issued another round of warnings via social media and loudspeaker, offering protesters one more chance to leave and avoid arrest.

The two protest leaders arrested a day earlier were due in court on Saturday. Among the charges: mischief and obstructing police.

The demonstrations around the country by protesters in trucks, tractors and motor homes initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on Covid-19 precautions and Trudeau’s government.

Trudeau portrayed the protesters as member of a “fringe” element, and Canadians have largely embraced the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, with the vast majority of the population vaccinated, including an estimated 90 per cent of the nation’s truckers.

Some of the vaccine and mask mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away rapidly.

The biggest border blockade, at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.

The final border blockade, in Manitoba, across from North Dakota, ended peacefully on Thursday.

The protests have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the US.