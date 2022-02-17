Frustrated Northland nurse spray paints over anti-vax billboard

A Whangārei nurse is so annoyed by anti-vaccination billboards in Northland, she wore a disguise and spray painted over misinformation.

By Sam Olley of rnz.co.nz

The nurse, who RNZ has agreed not to name, is increasingly worried about the number of patients she's seeing who are still unvaccinated for Covid-19.

Te Tai Tokerau only reached the 90 per cent first dose milestone last week.

The nurse has noticed a growing number of anti-vaccination signs outside properties and when she saw one erected on public land earlier this month, targeting misinformation at children, she intervened.

"There's this huge billboard, it's pretty massive and it's on public land as you're coming in. It's quite a threatening sign especially towards kids sort of saying 'Covid jab kills our kids'. And that sort of set me off."

She decided to come back to the site under the cover of darkness.

"I phoned up dad. I said, 'Can you please get the spray paint out ready to go?'"

The way the message had been painted meant she couldn't "fix" it, the nurse said.

"So I just went all out and spraypainted the whole thing. So I wore like, you know, a massive hoodie and I wore a Shrek ... a Shrek mask."

The nurse said the protests at Parliament highlight why anti-vax billboards should be ousted.

"They think they are a majority but they really aren't. They need to know that. They're not working. They're just going around putting up signs threatening kids... this is not okay. I don't have kids but ...I deal with children all the time."

She is particularly concerned that anti-vaccination and Covid-19 misinformation signs are, in her view, becoming more noticeable in Northland, than pro-vaccination ones.

"The anti-vax signs are so much more aggressive, in your face," she said.

"As soon as you hit Kerikeri up north, especially Cooper's Beach area, [it's] just filled with anti-vax, the wrong sort of information, complete misinformation."

She said "there's not enough" Covid-19 vaccination signs to get accurate information out.

"We need more people out there," she said.

In a statement, the police said they "would not recommend such behaviour as it could potentially inflame a situation".

They said the person doing the spraypainting could be liable themselves for their actions, and billboard concerns should be reported to "authorities".