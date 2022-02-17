Ferry window smashed by huge wave during German storm

The moment a huge wave crashed through the windows of a German commuter ferry has been caught on camera.

One person was injured in Thursday's accident, which happened as large parts of the country were battered by severe storms.

The vessel was sailing across the Elbe, heading for the Airbus factories in Hamburg, when it was hit by the wave.

Large ships had been banned from sailing up the Lower Elbe river that connects the port to the sea.

Meteorologists warned that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days.

Strong winds swept across the region overnight, killing at least four people, downing power lines and causing widespread travel delays.

Meteorologists said they measured wind speeds of up to 135 kilometers per hour in low-lying areas of Germany.