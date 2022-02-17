Ferry window smashed by huge wave during German storm

Source: Associated Press

The moment a huge wave crashed through the windows of a German commuter ferry has been caught on camera.

One person was injured in Thursday's accident, which happened as large parts of the country were battered by severe storms.

The vessel was sailing across the Elbe, heading for the Airbus factories in Hamburg, when it was hit by the wave.

Large ships had been banned from sailing up the Lower Elbe river that connects the port to the sea.

Meteorologists warned that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days.

Strong winds swept across the region overnight, killing at least four people, downing power lines and causing widespread travel delays.

Meteorologists said they measured wind speeds of up to 135 kilometers per hour in low-lying areas of Germany.

WorldUK and EuropeWeather NewsTransport

Popular Stories

1

'Show's over' - The Chase's Bradley Walsh stunned by record round

2

10,000 health workers vote to strike as Omicron wave hits

3

Auckland college moving online due to ‘increasing’ Covid cases

4

'Stay strong' - SBW backs attacked Dunedin Muslim students

5

Live stream: Day 11 of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

Latest Stories

Ferry window smashed by huge wave during German storm

'Stay strong' - SBW backs attacked Dunedin Muslim students

Live stream: Day 11 of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

NSW to ban 'convenience killing' of shelter animals

Exploring the digital frontier through the 'metaverse'

Related Stories

Ukraine crisis biggest risk to world peace since Cold War - MFAT

Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

Police investigating Prince Charles' charity

Russia invading Ukraine remains a distinct possibility - Biden