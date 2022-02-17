Covid cases found at 320 schools and ECEs around NZ

Source:

The Ministry of Education says 320 schools and early learning centres are managing Covid-19 cases, double the number at the start of the week.

The ministry said the figures covered the centres and schools its staff were supporting as at 10.30am today, and were not definitive.

Primary schools were seeing a particularly rapid growth in case numbers, with the ministry working with 196 this morning, up from 76 on Monday.

Nationally, 50 early childhood services and 57 secondary schools were also managing cases.

The figures showed Covid-19 was now affecting 30 percent of the schools in Auckland, however the data did not show where people had caught the virus.

New ZealandCovid-19Education

Popular Stories

1

10,000 health workers vote to strike as Omicron wave hits

2

Violent messages among misinformation at Parliament protest

3

'Show's over' - The Chase's Bradley Walsh stunned by record round

4

Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ

5

PM says Parliament occupation 'no longer a protest'

Latest Stories

Nasty crash for Kiwi freeskier overshadows halfpipe qualifying

Australia agrees in principle to take NZ's refugee offer

NZ Rugby agrees multi-million dollar deal with Silver Lake

Violent messages among misinformation at Parliament protest

Black Caps lead Proteas after Henry stars on day 1

Related Stories

Violent messages among misinformation at Parliament protest

Picton protesters refusing to move on despite trespass notice

Speaker asks for cross-party support in effort to talk with protesters

Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ