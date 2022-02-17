Covid cases found at 320 schools and ECEs around NZ

The Ministry of Education says 320 schools and early learning centres are managing Covid-19 cases, double the number at the start of the week.

The ministry said the figures covered the centres and schools its staff were supporting as at 10.30am today, and were not definitive.

Primary schools were seeing a particularly rapid growth in case numbers, with the ministry working with 196 this morning, up from 76 on Monday.

Nationally, 50 early childhood services and 57 secondary schools were also managing cases.

The figures showed Covid-19 was now affecting 30 percent of the schools in Auckland, however the data did not show where people had caught the virus.