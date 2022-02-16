Swimmer killed by shark at eastern Sydney beach

A swimmer has been killed by a shark at an eastern Sydney beach, NSW Police have confirmed.

Shark fin (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

About 4.30pm on Wednesday (local time) emergency services were called to Malabar after being told a shark had attacked the swimmer, with human remains later found.

Police have closed Little Bay Beach as they continue to search the area.

"Police will be liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the swimmer," NSW Police said in a statement.

The death will be referred to the coroner.