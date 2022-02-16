Kanye apologises for 'harassing' Kim Kardashian after split

Kanye West has apologised for "harassing" Kim Kardashian on social media.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Source: Getty)

The 44-year-old rapper has caused controversy with his Instagram posts, recently expressing his desire to reconcile with his estranged wife following a stream of posts criticising her current partner, Pete Davidson.

Earlier this month, he used his account to criticise the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star for allegedly keeping him away from their four children and allowing their eight-year-old daughter North to use TikTok without his permission.

However, he has now deleted all of his posts and reflected on his public statements, admitting he is "learning in real time".

Alongside a photo of himself on stage, Kanye wrote: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them."

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilisers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me," his tweet read.

Kanye had taken to Instagram over the weekend to insist that he is "not giving up" on family as he insisted he and his estranged wife will reunite eventually.

Kim subsequently hit back at Kanye's "constant attacks" in her own post.

She wrote: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok [my daughter] might create."